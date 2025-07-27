Luis Diaz close to Bayern Munich move! Liverpool set to accept bid of under €80m despite winger travelling for next leg of Asian tour L. Diaz Liverpool Bayern Munich Transfers Bundesliga Premier League

Liverpool are set to soften their stance on Luis Diaz and accept a bid of under €80 million (£69.9m/$93.9m) from Bayern Munich. The Colombian forward, who still has two years remaining on his current deal, has already expressed his desire to leave Anfield this summer, with his preferred destination being the German champions.