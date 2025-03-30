Montreal native Luguentz Dort turns heads in CF Montreal jersey before OKC Thunder-Pacers clash

Getty Images SportSiddhant LazarMontreal native Luguentz Dort turns heads in CF Montreal jersey before OKC Thunder-Pacers clashMajor League SoccerCF MontrealThe Oklahoma City Thunder guard surprised MLS fans, NBA fans and teammates alike when he arrived at the Paycom CenterDort wore a CF Montreal jersey to the arena, raising eyebrowsThe unexpected attire choice came before a key game against the PacersHighlights Dort's connection to his hometown of MontréalGet the MLS Season Pass today!Stream games nowArticle continues below