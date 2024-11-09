Lucy Bronze warns fellow players to 'think about life after football' as Chelsea and England star says 99.99% of women stars can't afford to retire on salaries
Lucy Bronze warned her colleagues to "think about life after football" as the Chelsea star believes they aren't paid enough to retire on salaries.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Bronze wants peers to get "smart" with money
- Insists salaries wouldn't last them their lifetime
- She has been investing to beat that trap