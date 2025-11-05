AFP
'It looks nasty' - Vincent Kompany and Joshua Kimmich react to Luis Diaz red card as Bayern Munich boss hopes for 'speedy recovery' for PSG star
Heated night in Paris ends with red card drama
The Bavarians secured a hard-fought 2-1 win over PSG at the Parc des Princes, but the match was overshadowed by Diaz’s red card late in the first half. The ex-Liverpool winger, who had scored both goals for Bayern, went in late on Hakimi, catching the Moroccan full-back on the ankle after losing possession. Referee Maurizio Mariani initially showed a yellow but upgraded it to a red following a VAR review.
Diaz’s dismissal came at a time when PSG were already reeling from the injury-enforced substitution of Ousmane Dembele. Despite being reduced to ten men, Bayern held on to claim victory, leaving the hosts concerned over Hakimi’s fitness ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations.
- Getty Images Sport
Kimmich and Neuer reflect on Diaz’s challenge
After the match, Bayern stars Kimmich and Manuel Neuer offered their takes on the incident, both showing understanding for Diaz while acknowledging the severity of the foul.
Kimmich, speaking to Prime Video, explained: “Lucho was a bit frustrated in that situation. He was a little annoyed that he lost the ball. I saw it briefly on the screen. He had actually slid in beside the man, and Hakimi wanted to get his body in front of him at that moment, and that's why he caught him low. But it does look nasty.”
Neuer, who was named Man of the Match, also weighed in after learning more about the tackle: “I was told it wasn't a particularly hard foul, not a red-card foul. I don't know if it was excessively harsh you have to see that. Lucho was disappointed at halftime and kept his fingers crossed for the team that we could see it through.”
Their reactions highlighted the emotional toll on the Colombian, who was visibly distraught leaving the pitch, knowing he had jeopardised an otherwise stellar display.
Kompany’s perspective and sympathy for Hakimi
From the touchline, Kompany had a clear view of the challenge and expressed both concern and empathy afterward. The Die Roten boss was visibly unsettled by the tackle and drew parallels to Jamal Musiala’s injury against PSG during the Club World Cup in the United States.
Speaking to Sky Austria, Kompany said: “It’s a shame that the PSG player had to come off injured. At first, I didn’t think it was that dangerous. But of course, it happened, and when a player gets injured, I always think of what happened to Jamal [Musiala]. He broke his leg against PSG in the USA. Then you think: ‘Is that comparable?’ But I have to be honest: the most important thing for me is that Hakimi isn’t injured for too long. I wish him a speedy recovery.”
- getty
Injury concerns for PSG & Diaz’s ban ahead of Arsenal clash
Hakimi’s condition remains a concern for Les Parisiens, with reports confirming he left the stadium on crutches and wearing a protective boot. Captain Marquinhos said post-match: “We have to wait for the tests. They’ve done some minor checks already, and more information will follow later.”
Meanwhile, Diaz made unwanted Champions League history by becoming only the second player ever to score twice and be sent off in the same match, following Antoine Griezmann’s similar feat for Atletico Madrid in 2021. Diaz will now serve a suspension, missing at least one game in the competition. His absence comes at a crucial time, as Bayern prepare for a heavyweight showdown against Arsenal at the Emirates on November 26. Both clubs boast 100% records in the group stage, setting the stage for a thrilling battle for top spot.
With Hakimi’s recovery uncertain and Diaz sidelined, both PSG and Bayern face significant challenges ahead: one looking to heal, the other to sustain their momentum in Europe’s toughest competition.
