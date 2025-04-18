Lola Brown: The ‘ruthless’ Chelsea and England teen dubbed ‘one of the most talented young players’ in the Lionesses’ system

After shining at last year's U17 Euros and World Cup, the winger has since signed a pro deal with the Blues and made her Champions League debut

Winners of the last five Women’s Super League titles, a number almost certain to become six in the next few weeks, Chelsea have been England’s dominant force for the best part of the last decade, claiming 16 domestic titles since the start of the 2017-18 season. It’s fair to say that to be a part of the Blues’ squad, you need to have something special. That’s not just when it comes to talent, but also mentality. It is telling, then, that head coach Sonia Bompastor believes that Lola Brown, who is still just 17 years old, ticks those boxes already.

“I think she's one of the most talented young players for England and I'm really happy to work with her. She really has the right mentality,” the Chelsea boss said of Brown just last week. “I think you have this on yourself. If you don't have this mentality, it's really difficult to teach that to someone. You can make some progress, but if it's not inside yourself, it's more difficult. I think Lola has all this winning mentality, this ruthless mentality.”

Complemented by wonderful technical ability, a fierce work ethic and the ongoing opportunity to witness, first-hand, just what it takes to compete for an historic quadruple, it’s no wonder fans of Chelsea - and England - are so excited about the player Brown could become. Given the Blues’ emphasis on youth development, and Bompastor’s own history in excelling in that area, there’s even more reason to believe she’s on the right path.