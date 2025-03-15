salah van dijk arnold(C)Getty Images
Sean Walsh

'Liverpool will survive!' - Reds told to get over Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk & Trent Alexander-Arnold contract woes with 'odd joke' already being told behind closed doors

T. Alexander-ArnoldM. SalahLiverpoolV. van DijkJ. RedknappPremier LeagueCarabao Cup

Liverpool have been warned they will have to move on from Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold sooner or later by Jamie Redknapp.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Salah, VVD and TAA all on expiring deals
  • No progress over contract extensions
  • Redknapp gives insight into dressing room feeling
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match