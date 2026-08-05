Getty Images
Back already?! Liverpool urged to launch sensational bid to bring Trent Alexander-Arnold home after Real Madrid nightmare
Liverpool tipped for shock reunion
Andy Townsend believes Liverpool must capitalise on the growing uncertainty surrounding Alexander-Arnold’s status at the Bernabeu. After his free transfer to the Spanish capital last summer, the 27-year-old’s dream move has turned into something of a frustration, leading to calls for a dramatic homecoming.
The former Chelsea midfielder elaborated on why the move makes sense for the Reds, especially given the club's current tactical requirements under new boss Andoni Iraola. "First and foremost, purely as a player, if he came back to Liverpool, would he improve them? One hundred per cent, yes," Townsend told talkSPORT. "[Jeremie] Frimpong, as a right back, I’ve not really got. It’s so important nowadays with these full backs being such an important part of a team’s attacking intentions.
"If you can’t deliver anything half decent when you get into a good area, and from what I’ve seen of him so far, I’ve not really seen that final delivery, which Trent can do in his sleep.
"So, I think he absolutely would improve them. The question is how the club would feel about it. That’s going to be a difficult pill probably for some Liverpool fans to swallow."
- Getty Images Sport
Mourinho’s tactical shift causes friction
Alexander-Arnold's situation in Madrid has been complicated by the arrival of Jose Mourinho, who appears to have different ideas for the right-back slot. Reports suggest that the "Special One" is prioritising defensive discipline over the expansive playmaking abilities that Alexander-Arnold provides. Consequently, Mourinho is leaning toward starting Denzel Dumfries, viewing the former Inter man as a more reliable option for his rigid system.
With Dumfries now established as a direct competitor, the Englishman’s path to the starting XI looks increasingly blocked. Townsend noted this development, suggesting that the presence of other versatile stars makes the defender expendable in Mourinho's eyes.
"Real Madrid have signed Denzel Dumfries from Inter, who would no doubt fit the profile a bit more for Jose Mourinho," he added. "They’ve got [Federico] Valverde. They’ve got other players. They’ve got plenty of cover in that sort of area. So, if you’re Trent, at this stage of a pre-season, he will want to think he’s got every chance of starting and getting on with it."
A difficult debut season in Spain
The statistics from Alexander-Arnold’s first year in La Liga make for grim reading compared to his peak years at Anfield. Injuries and constant changes in the dugout restricted him to just 14 league starts, preventing him from building any real momentum at the Spanish capital.
Reflecting on the player's mindset, Townsend believes a season-long loan could be the perfect escape route for a player who needs to feel valued again. He continued: "That would have been a big disappointment to him. Secretly, he would have been a little hurt at the fact that it never happened, never really got going.
"If Liverpool could get any deal done for him on a loan basis for a season, whatever those fees are nowadays, be it £5million, even £10m, I wouldn’t turn your nose up at that to get that boy back through the door, because he is top-drawer."
- Getty Images Sport
Training under the Special One
Despite the speculation regarding his future, Alexander-Arnold has been hard at work in Spain. During the early days of the summer, the defender spoke about the intensity and sky-high standards of the new regime.
He also expressed his respect for Mourinho, despite the potential threat to his starting spot. The Liverpool academy graduate said: "With Mourinho? Very good, very good. I’ve always admired the coach. I’ve played against him a couple of times and it’s a pleasure to work with him and his team.
He’s intense. The principles and the level of expectation are very high, so I’m looking forward to seeing how, the more we get to know each other, the more we learn and the more he can teach us. And we’re all willing and eager to learn and improve. I’m sure he’ll teach us a lot and help us win trophies this year."
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting