Liverpool and Tottenham tracking young Bundesliga defender as Reds eye long-term Ibrahima Konate successor
Liverpool and Spurs intensify scouting of Koulierakis
The Premier League giants Liverpool and Tottenham are closely monitoring the development of Wolfsburg defender Koulierakis, with both clubs reportedly considering him as a priority target for the upcoming windows. The Greek international has impressed significantly since moving from PAOK in 2024, integrating quickly into the Bundesliga and establishing himself as a composed, left-footed central defender capable of playing in a high-line system.
Liverpool’s interest is understood to be strategic, with the club preparing for the possible departure of French international Konate, who has not yet signed an extension and could leave on a free at the end of the season. Konate’s injury record has further complicated the situation, prompting Liverpool to explore long-term replacements who can grow under Arne Slot’s evolving defensive structure.
Spurs, meanwhile, are seeking cover and competition for the Dutch starlet Micky van de Ven, especially after a series of injuries exposed the squad’s defensive depth. The London club have long targeted athletic, progressive centre-backs, and Koulierakis’ ability to play comfortably on the left side makes him an ideal stylistic match.
Wolfsburg’s track record and growing market interest
Wolfsburg have developed a strong reputation for producing high-level central defenders, with recent examples including Van de Ven and Maxence Lacroix, both of whom have earned moves to the Premier League, joining Spurs and Crystal Palace, respectively. Koulierakis appears to be the next in that line, displaying anticipation, ball-carrying confidence, and strong aerial presence despite being just 21.
Transfer expert Graeme Bailey highlighted the growing demand around the defender when speaking to TBR Football, explaining: “Koulierakis is attracting a lot of attention across Europe, composed and left-sided, left-footed defenders do tend to carry a bit more of a premium and he is standing out at the moment.”
Both the Reds and Spurs have been scouting him for months, while several continental clubs are also monitoring his progress. Wolfsburg are expected to resist offers in January unless a significant bid arrives, though a summer move appears more realistic.
A defender built for possession-based football
Koulierakis’ profile fits the modern demands of high-tempo Premier League football, and his control in possession, willingness to break lines through passing, and strong spatial awareness allow him to operate in systems that build attacks from the back.
He has also demonstrated high-potential aerial control, winning a higher percentage of aerial duels than Van de Ven during the Dutch defender’s final season at Wolfsburg. Last season, Koulierakis attempted 256 long passes, completing nearly 44%, a strong indicator of his ability to launch transitions and switch play efficiently.
Though not the quickest centre-back, Koulierakis compensates through sharp positioning and reading of play, qualities that appeal particularly to data-driven recruitment models like Liverpool’s.
Transfer race could heat up as Premier League rivalry continues
For now, Wolfsburg are not under pressure to sell, but they are aware that interest in Koulierakis is rising rapidly. With both Liverpool and Tottenham planning structural defensive upgrades before next season, a competitive bidding scenario is becoming increasingly likely.
Liverpool will continue monitoring him as they weigh decisions on Konate and the long-term future of their defensive core. Tottenham, meanwhile, are keen to secure depth ahead of future European ambitions and see Koulierakis as a player with potential to develop into a consistent Premier League starter.
Whether a move happens in January or next summer may depend on how aggressively the clubs move, and how much Wolfsburg really demand.
