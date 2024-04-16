Jurgen Klopp Liverpool 2024Getty Images
Ritabrata Banerjee

Liverpool told why Man City have 'great advantage' in Premier League run-in as ex-Reds boss Rafa Benitez gives title verdict

LiverpoolJuergen KloppPremier LeagueRafael BenitezManchester City

Former Liverpool boss Rafael Benitez explained why Manchester City are favourites to win the Premier League this season.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Benitez explained why Man City have the edge over the Reds
  • Liverpool went down against Crystal Palace
  • Klopp's side will next face Atalanta

Editors' Picks