Loris Karius is enjoying a fresh start after years of decline, rediscovering his best form as Schalke's goalkeeper. His name is being floated once again for a Germany call-up, just as Jürgen Klopp takes charge of the national team for the first time.

You can't tell the story of Karius's comeback without the most painful night of his career. He made two decisive errors in the 2018 Champions League final against Real Madrid, handing Liverpool a 3-1 defeat.

Tears followed at the final whistle, and he apologised to the fans. Medical tests days later revealed he had suffered a concussion, and Klopp went on to confirm the injury may have affected his performance.