Liverpool are safe...for now! Real Madrid shelf transfer pursuit of Trent Alexander-Arnold as Los Blancos decide against January moves
Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold will continue at Anfield at least until the summer as Real Madrid have reportedly decided against January moves.
- Carlo Ancelotti demanded signings in January
- Real Madrid made attempts to sign Alexander-Arnold
- Liverpool blocked a winter move for the defender