Liverpool receive HUGE Bradley Barcola transfer boost as Cody Gakpo exit looms

The key to unlocking this massive transfer could lie in the potential departure of Gakpo. The Dutch attacker has been strongly linked with moves to Tottenham and Manchester City, which would provide the Reds with the necessary financial firepower to secure Barcola's signature.

PSG have not completely shut the door on a potential exit either. Speaking on Sunday, PSG sporting director Luis Campos openly acknowledged that the transfer window remains very much active, noting that "many things could still happen" before deadline day.