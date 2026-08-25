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Bradley Barcola transfer edges closer as Liverpool hold positive talks with Paris Saint-Germain over valuation
Positive talks and valuation gap
According to Sky Sports and The Athletic, Liverpool have engaged in positive discussions with PSG on Tuesday to secure the signature of Barcola. The two sides are attempting to find common ground as there has been a considerable gap in valuation throughout the summer.
PSG are currently demanding a fee in the region of £145 million for Barcola, whereas Liverpool are looking to spend closer to the £100m mark. Despite this £45m difference, the relationship between the clubs at the highest level remains strong, and there is genuine optimism that a compromise can be achieved to resolve the situation.
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Salah replacement and search for minutes
Barcola has two years remaining on his current contract but is prepared to leave the French capital to secure more consistent first-team minutes. Following a productive World Cup campaign with France, he has found himself playing second fiddle to Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Desire Doue at PSG.
Liverpool have earmarked Barcola as a primary target to eventually replace Mohamed Salah. The club have been desperate to strengthen Andoni Iraola’s front line, having only secured Osasuna’s Victor Munoz as an attacking signing alongside defender Jeremy Jacquet so far this summer. Consequently, Liverpool are pushing hard to bring Barcola to Anfield.
Alternative targets and Gakpo stance
In addition to Barcola, Liverpool have explored a move for his 18-year-old team-mate, Ibrahim Mbaye, who operates on the right wing and finds himself in a similar situation. The Premier League side have also targeted Yankuba Minteh, though Brighton have recently rejected two offers, with the latest bid amounting to £60m.
Furthermore, Liverpool are firmly opposed to selling Cody Gakpo despite emerging interest from Tottenham and Manchester City. The club would likely require the arrival of at least two new wingers before they would even consider letting Gakpo depart during this transfer window.
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What happens next?
With the transfer deadline looming, Liverpool and PSG are expected to continue their intense negotiations to bridge the financial gap. With Arsenal also reportedly monitoring the situation, Liverpool must act swiftly to finalise the deal. The coming days will be crucial in determining whether Barcola will make his highly anticipated move to the Premier League.
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