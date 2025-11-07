Getty Images Sport
Liverpool prepared to open talks to hand Dominik Szoboszlai new contract after fine early-season performances
Liverpool ready to secure Szoboszlai’s future
According to Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool are preparing to open formal negotiations with Szoboszlai over a new long-term contract. Despite Liverpool’s recent inconsistencies, Szoboszlai has maintained his performance levels and been a benchmark of quality and determination. While summer signing Florian Wirtz continues to struggle, Szoboszlai has started every Premier League and Champions League game this season to cement himself as a vital cog in Slot’s evolving midfield system.
- GOAL
Szoboszlai contract update from Romano
Romano confirmed on Friday evening that Liverpool have begun early talks over a new deal. Writing on X, he said: "Liverpool have started talks over new deal with Dominik Szoboszlai, after exclusive story 2 weeks ago. The plan was clear: Szobo and Gravenberch to discuss new contracts soon, as talks started with the Hungarian. Club super happy + top performances."
Szoboszlai and Gravenberch are currently believed to earn around £270,000 a week between them, with both contracts running until 2028. The new deal is expected to extend those terms further by a couple of years and also bring a significant pay rise for both.
Gravenberch’s rise from undesirable to undeniable
Gravenberch’s development has been equally impressive. The Dutchman arrived from Bayern Munich for £40m ($53m) and, after a slow start, he has quietly established himself as one of the team’s most reliable performers. The 22-year-old has contributed three goals and two assists in 11 appearances, and he is regarded as one of the most improved players under Slot’s guidance.
Meanwhile, Szoboszlai’s performance in Liverpool’s recent 1-0 Champions League victory over Real Madrid was hailed by the fans. He put in a brilliant shift while operating as the engine of Slot’s side, and his teammate Virgil van Dijk reserved high praise as he brought out his best against one of Europe’s toughest opponents.
"What you see is what you get from Dom," Van Dijk told reporters. "He is very important. The energy he brings on the pitch is incredible and the quality that he has is outstanding. Like you said, he is learning each and every game and he is developing into the player we all feel like he could be. He is already showing that for the country he is playing for and it is about keeping on doing it for the rest of the season. So far he has had a great start to the season and he has to keep going. Keep your head down and keep performing."
- Getty Images Sport
Several contract decisions lined up at Liverpool
Slot’s new-look midfield has been a work in progress, but the trio of Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, and Alexis Mac Allister has provided a dynamic foundation. All three are expected to be tied down with fresh deals to fend away suitors, with the Argentine already linked with a move to Real Madrid. This approach is part of a wider strategic overhaul at Anfield as they are prioritising locking down key talents early rather than risking future contract stand-offs; a lesson that they learnt in a bitter way by losing Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid for just £10m before the Club World Cup.
Beyond the midfield, Liverpool have other pressing contract matters to resolve. Centre-back Ibrahima Konate and vice-captain Andy Robertson are both entering the final year of their current deals. Discussions with Konate are understood to be ongoing, while Robertson’s future remains uncertain as the club weigh their long-term options.
After a brief, turbulent period under Slot, they have begun to find their rhythm again. Liverpool currently sit third in the Premier League table with 18 points from their first 10 matches. They are seven adrift of leaders Arsenal, but within striking distance as the season enters a crucial phase before the festive period. Next up is a monumental clash with Manchester City at the Etihad. Szoboszlai is certain to feature, and his tireless presence coupled with his creative force, will once again be key to Liverpool’s hopes.
Advertisement