Liverpool player ratings vs Real Madrid: Trent who?! Brilliant Conor Bradley overshadows Alexander-Arnold on Anfield return as Alexis Mac Allister secures Champions League victory for resurgent Reds

Giorgi Mamardashvili (6/10):

Stood his ground to make a good save to deny Bellingham in the first half. Would have expected to be busier otherwise.

Conor Bradley (9/10):

Trent who? Could have been intimidated by the prospect of going up against Vinicius but rose to the occasion and took the game to the Brazilian superstar, who was barely heard from. Even tried to get forward as often as possible to really turn that screw.

Ibrahima Konate (6/10):

Looked really uncomfortable when he was isolated one-on-one with Bellingham, but Madrid didn't make more of that potential weakness.

Virgil van Dijk (7/10):

This was more about concentration and being aware of the threats than defending on the front foot with a physical-first approach. Got his head to a few attacking corners at the other end of the pitch.

Andrew Robertson (8/10):

Four starts in the last five games vindicates not pushing for an exit when Kerkez was brought in. Rolled back the years here.