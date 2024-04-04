Liverpool player ratings vs Sheffield Utd: Take a bow, Alexis Mac Allister! Awesome Argentine gets sloppy Reds off the hook with stunning strike

The Reds looked like they were going to drop points at home to the worst team in the Premier League until their World Cup winner intervened

Liverpool are top of the Premier League - and Alexis Mac Allister is the main reason why. After setting up Mohamed Salah's decisive goal against Brighton on Sunday, the Argentine was at it again at Anfield on Thursday, scoring what was effectively the match-winner in a nervy 3-1 victory over Sheffield United.

With just 14 minutes remaining on a miserable Merseyside evening, a bizarrely lackustre and lackadaisical Liverpool looked set to throw away two precious points in the title race - and at home to the weakest team in the league - with a Conor Bradley own goal having cancelled out Darwin Nunez's fortuitous opener.

However, cometh the hour, cometh the man - and right now at Anfield, Mac Allister is very much the man. As Liverpool piled forward, the ball dropped for their No.10 on the edge of the Blades box, and Mac Allister found the back of the net with a stunning strike for his 10th goal involvement in his last 11 outings.

Article continues below

Cody Gakpo headed home in the final minute of normal time to put an added gloss on the scoreline, but there was no hiding the paucity of this Liverpool's performance - or the growing importance of Mac Allister to his team's title hopes.

GOAL rates all of the Reds on show at Anfield, as Liverpool moved two points back above Arsenal...