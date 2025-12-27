+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Liverpool GFXGetty/GOAL
Matthew Judge

Liverpool player ratings vs Wolves: Florian Wirtz is up and running! Reds' summer signing scores first goal and Jeremie Frimpong registers assist as Arne Slot's side see out nervy final stretch to beat basement boys

Liverpool moved into the top four with a nervy 2-1 victory over rock-bottom Wolverhampton Wanderers, who have set the record for the longest winless start to a Premier League season following their latest defeat. Florian Wirtz scored his first goal for the Reds, while Ryan Gravenberch found the back of the net for the first time since September, as Arne Slot's side earned all three points at Anfield.

In a beautiful opening to the match which saw the late Diogo Jota’s sons, Dinis and Duarte, take to the pitch alongside the matchday mascots, the hosts started brightly when in-form striker Hugo Ekitike hit the woodwork, before Wolves’ Mateus Mane blazed over on the counter attack.

Fast approaching the interval and with the scoreline still level, it was Liverpool who were able to click into gear first, taking the lead when Gravenberch drilled the ball past Wolves’ Jose Sa, before the lively Ekitike set up Wirtz for his first goal since his summer move from Bayer Leverkusen.

Despite their dreadful form in 2025-26, Wolves have produced admirable away performances against Aston Villa and Arsenal of late, and the Old Gold continued in that vein when defender Santiago Bueno reduced the arrears with a second-half header from a corner.

Looking to quickly restore their two-goal lead, Wirtz showed brilliant guile as he bypassed several Wolves players before playing in Gravenberch, who was unable to score his second of the game as he missed the target. It was then the visitors’ turn to go close as striker Tolu Arokodare - unmarked inside the penalty area - headed over from close range.

Desperate to earn their first point under manager Rob Edwards, Wolves continued to push forward in search of an equaliser, with Liverpool substitute Conor Bradley being forced into making a late challenge to deny Mane, who shone on his first league start. However, the hosts were able to see out a tight win which extended their unbeaten run to seven games.

GOAL rates Liverpool's players from Anfield...

  • Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Alisson (6/10):

    The goalkeeper was unable to register his 100th Premier League clean sheet, helplessly watching on as Bueno gave Wolves a second-half lifeline.

    Jeremie Frimpong (8/10):

    Making his first start since the win over Eintracht Frankfurt in October, the defender recorded the assist for Gravenberch's opener with a lovely cutback.

    Ibrahima Konate (4/10):

    Passed fit to play after missing training in midweek, the centre-back wasn't strong enough against Wolves' Arokodare as Liverpool conceded from yet another corner.

    Virgil van Dijk (7/10):

    The Netherlands international was - as the chant goes - calm as you like on the ball, completing 92 per cent (93/101) of his attempted passes.

    Milos Kerkez (6/10):

    Like Frimpong on the other flank, the left-back drove forward as much as he could, pushing Wolves back and injecting plenty of energy into the Anfield crowd.

    • Advertisement
  • Liverpool v Nottingham Forest - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Midfield

    Ryan Gravenberch (8/10):

    Lurking on the edge of the box before bursting forward at the perfect moment to collect Frimpong's cutback, the midfielder took his first-half goal superbly.

    Curtis Jones (7/10):

    Industrious as ever in the middle of the park, the boyhood Red made 15 recoveries for his side, ensuring they were able to sustain attack after attack.

    Alexis Mac Allister (6/10):

    Operating in and around Ekitike, the Argentina international had four touches inside Wolves' box but he was unable to make the most of those entries.

  • Liverpool v Aston Villa - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Attack

    Federico Chiesa (5/10):

    Replacing the suspended Dominik Szoboszlai in the starting XI, the winger was rather quiet and as a result, he was the first Liverpool player to be substituted after an hour.

    Hugo Ekitike (8/10):

    Looking to continue his excellent form, the on-song forward made a fabulous solo run before setting up Wirtz for his breakthrough goal in Liverpool colours.

    Florian Wirtz (9/10):

    Aiming to build on his first league assist against Tottenham Hotspur last time out, the Germany star showed terrific composure as he coolly slotted past Wolves' Sa for Liverpool's second goal. He also created the most chances (3) and won the most duels in the match (11), in what was a fantastic performance on home soil.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Liverpool v Manchester United - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Subs & Manager

    Conor Bradley (7/10):

    Shaking off the injury which led to him being substituted against Spurs, the right-back was brought on after an hour and made a brilliant last-ditch challenge to deny Wolves' Mane.

    Cody Gakpo (N/A):

    Making his return from injury, the winger was not on the pitch long enough to impact proceedings.

    Trey Nyoni (N/A):

    Like Cody Gakpo, the youngster was brought on too late to make an impact for Liverpool.

    Arne Slot (6/10):

    Making two changes from the side that beat Tottenham, the Dutchman watched on as his compatriot Frimpong - in particular - sparkled for Liverpool going forward. However, with Wolves posing a consistent threat in the second half, the manager perhaps could have made his changes a touch sooner.

Premier League
Manchester United crest
Manchester United
MUN
Wolverhampton Wanderers crest
Wolverhampton Wanderers
WOL
Premier League
Liverpool crest
Liverpool
LIV
Leeds crest
Leeds
LEE
0