Liverpool beat Barnsley in FA CupGetty/Goal
Richie Mills

Liverpool player ratings vs Barnsley: Dominik Szoboszlai plays both hero and villain as Jeremie Frimpong & Florian Wirtz grab confidence-boosting goals for Reds to progress in FA Cup

Dominik Szoboszlai masterminded and nearly undid Liverpool's 4-1 win over League One side Barnsley to progress to round four of the FA Cup. The Hungarian scored a screamer, gifted the Tykes a goal, and was fortunate to not concede a penalty on Monday night. But classy goals from Jeremie Frimpong, Florian Wirtz, and Hugo Ekitike got him out of trouble.

Barnsley won the two teams' previous meeting back in 2008 in this very competition, and right from the off, they meant business when Davis Keillor-Dunn's powerful header hit the post inside 30 seconds. Despite doing everything right in the opening 10 minutes, the hosts were a goal to the good thanks to Szoboszlai rifling in a terrific, near-30-yard strike to settle the home faithful's nerves.

The English third-tier team looked dangerous on the counter-attack, but Frimpong doubled Liverpool's lead in the 36th minute when the former Bayer Leverkusen man lashed in a fierce effort inside the box. All was not lost for Barnsley, however, as calamity ensued five minutes before the break. Just after Szoboszlai looked to have averted the danger, the Hungarian did a kamikaze backheel to gift former Reds academy player Adam Phillips a tap-in to make it 2-1.

Barnsley kept probing away, but had it not been for Murphy Cooper's sublime reflex save from Virgil van Dijk's acrobatic effort, this game would have been all but over. The South Yorkshire outfit thought they should have had a penalty on the hour mark when Reyes Cleary got the wrong side of Szoboszlai, but referee Farai Hallam waved away their protests. There is no VAR until the fifth round of the FA Cup, and if that were available, the Reds might have conceded a penalty. Substitutes Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike set up each other to put some extra gloss on the scoreline late on but this was anything but a comfortable win. Next up, Liverpool host Brighton in round four of the competition.

GOAL rates Liverpool's players from Anfield...

  • Liverpool v Barnsley - Emirates FA Cup Third RoundGetty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Giorgi Mamardashvili (6/10):

    The Georgia international had to be on his toes, particularly to deny Jonathan Bland's well-hit shot. But can look suspect when crosses are whipped in.

    Jeremie Frimpong (7/10):

    The flying Dutchman took his goal well with a strike that had too much power for the Barnsley goalkeeper but defensively, he can be got at.

    Joe Gomez (5/10):

    Had a very shaky start and on performances like this, he won't be breaking into Liverpool's starting XI anytime soon for bigger games.

    Virgil van Dijk (6/10):

    The 34-year-old does look more and more vulnerable to nippy attackers but he is still a big threat aerially. 

    Andrew Robertson (6/10):

    The experienced campaigner put in a competent outing but may have fared worse if Cleary had come up against him.

  • Liverpool v Barnsley - Emirates FA Cup Third RoundGetty Images Sport

    Midfield

    Alexis Mac Allister (6/10):

    The Argentine anchored Liverpool's midfield for much of the encounter and was solid if unspectacular for the hosts. 

    Dominik Szoboszlai (7/10):

    This was a real mixed bag from the midfielder. He scored a brilliant individual goal, made a horrendous error for Barnsley's goal, and was lucky not to concede a penalty. But he also made some important clearances at the back.

    Curtis Jones (6/10):

    The Liverpool academy product was all huff and puff without much quality early on but he improved as the contest progressed, as he added a bit more quality on the ball. 

  • Liverpool v Barnsley - Emirates FA Cup Third RoundGetty Images Sport

    Attack

    Federico Chiesa (5/10):

    Liverpool fans have been calling for the Italy international to get more game time but based on this performance, that noise may quieten down.

    Cody Gakpo (6/10):

    The winger does not look particularly comfortable when having to lead Liverpool's attack. Naturally, he looked more threatening on the left.

    Rio Ngumoha (7/10):

    The teenager was full of running and tricks and repeatedly got in behind Barnsley's backline. An encouraging display.

  • Liverpool v Barnsley - Emirates FA Cup Third RoundGetty Images Sport

    Subs & Manager

    Hugo Ekitike (8/10):

    Beautifully set up team-mate Wirtz and then scored a neat goal himself.

    Florian Wirtz (7/10):

    Spurned a gilt-edged opportunity shortly after coming on, but atoned for that with an emphatic strike.

    Ibrahima Konate (7/10):

    Was commanding off the bench for Liverpool. 

    Ryan Gravenberch (N/A):

    Didn't really get involved.

    Trey Nyoni (N/A):

    No time to make an impact.

    Arne Slot (6/10):

    The former Feyenoord manager was indebted to some superb finishes from his Liverpool players but he could not have expected Szoboszlai's howler. Overall, it was not the most convincing of wins from Slot's side, despite the end result.

