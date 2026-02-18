Getty Images Sport
Ex-Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho asks to terminate contract after being booed by fans
Coutinho completed permanent Brazil return in 2025
Coutinho left Liverpool for a dream transfer to Barcelona in 2018, but his move to La Liga never worked out and he has since bounced between clubs without ever managing to make good on the incredible potential he showed as a young player.
He joined Aston Villa permanently in 2022 but couldn't put a string of consistent performances together and was sent out on loan to Qatari outfit Al-Duhail before returning to Brazil in 2024 with another temporary move, this time to Vasco da Gama. A contract termination was reportedly agreed with Villa a year later, allowing Coutinho to make the permanent switch back to Vasco, where he had impressed in their youth system before going professional.
While he has managed to contribute with 17 goals in 80 appearances since his return, Coutinho is said to have grown unhappy and is keen for a fresh start elsewhere.
Brazilian asks for contract termination
According to Globo, Coutinho has informed Vasco of his desire to terminate his current deal, with the player reportedly voicing his intention directly to club president Pedrinho.
The request is thought to have come as a shock for the Brazilian side and their management have apparently tried to convince the attacking midfielder to change his mind, but Coutinho is said to think his current state of mind is "irreversible".
Contract renewal talks were thought to have started as Vasco attempted to get Coutinho to sign longer terms, but the "accumulation of criticism" he has received in recent weeks has seemingly made his position at the club untenable. Coutinho was booed by his own fans during his last appearance for Vasco and has been a target for local media over the last few weeks.
Starred at Liverpool before failed Barcelona move
Serie A giants Inter promptly snapped Coutinho up in 2008 after being wowed by the young Brazilian's talents. However, he struggled to assert himself in the Italian capital and he was snapped up by Liverpool during the 2013 January transfer window. He quickly became a big hit at Anfield, combining well with the likes of Luis Suarez, Daniel Sturridge and Raheem Sterling, and helped the Reds mount a Premier League title challenge during the 2013-14 season.
He was named in the PFA Team of the Year the following campaign as Liverpool finished sixth and remained an integral part of the team when Jurgen Klopp replaced Brendan Rodgers as manager on Merseyside, helping to fire them back into the Champions League. Coutinho linked up well with the likes of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and later Mohamed Salah, but his head was turned by Barcelona in the 2018 January transfer window as a £142 million (€162m/$192m) deal was agreed.
While he started well at Camp Nou, helping his new team win two La Liga titles and a Copa del Rey, he soon fell out of favour and was shipped out on loan to Bayern Munich for the 2019-20 campaign, where he won a Bundesliga, Champions League and DFB-Pokal treble without making himself undroppable to manager Hansi Flick.
Coutinho would link up with ex-Liverpool team-mate Steven Gerrard when he signed for Villa in 2022, but again he struggled for consistency and was soon on his way to Al-Duhail and then Vasco.
Coutinho set to decide next move
Where Coutinho goes next is up in the air. He could be a ripe target for the Saudi Pro League, with the Public Investment Fund always on the lookout for players who can help to raise the competition's profile. He could also decide to relocate to the United States and find a Major League Soccer side to play for or remain in Brazil.
