Arne Slot Liverpool 2025Getty Images
Ritabrata Banerjee

Liverpool open negotiations for €25m Nurnberg striker as Reds look to beat Chelsea to teenager

LiverpoolChelseaNuernbergTransfersPremier League

Liverpool are eyeing a move for Nurnberg star Stefanos Tzimas as they look to beat Chelsea in the transfer race.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Liverpool want to sign Tzimas from Nurnberg
  • Bundesliga side will sell the striker for €25m
  • Reds will face competition from Chelsea
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱