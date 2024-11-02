Liverpool target Omar Marmoush matching Harry Kane with rare form as Egypt star plays crucial role in Eintracht Frankfurt's unbelievable 7-2 annihilation of Bochum
Omar Marmoush has shown his credentials by equalling Harry Kane's goal-laden start to the season in Eintracht Frankfurt's superb 7-2 win over Bochum.
- Marmoush and Kane on 16 contributions in nine games
- One behind Bayern striker's rate last season
- Egypt star attracting interest from big European teams