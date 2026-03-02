Getty Images Sport
Liverpool monitor rising Bundesliga star in case Michael Olise bid fails as Reds continue search for Mohamed Salah successor
Liverpool's Olise interest: The latest
The Merseyside giants have a long-standing tradition of plucking talent from the German top flight, with the likes of Ibrahima Konate, Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch all making the jump successfully. Olise, who shifted to Bavaria from Crystal Palace, has long been on the radar at Anfield. Sky Sport reported as early as last November that the French international was being watched by the Reds, but a deal remains complicated. It remains very unrealistic, as Olise has no release clause and still has a contract until 2029, the report confirms, suggesting Liverpool may need to look elsewhere if Bayern refuse to budge.
Yan Diomande emerges as the primary alternative
Should a move for Olise prove impossible, Liverpool have already identified a secondary target who is taking Germany by storm. 19-year-old Yan Diomande has become the shooting star of the Bundesliga season, producing a string of performances that have alerted Europe’s elite. It is understood that Liverpool are observing the winger "very intensively" as they look for a player with the explosive pace and technical ability required to replicate Salah’s output on the right flank.
Leipzig are famously tough negotiators and are determined to keep hold of their prized asset for at least another season. However, every player has a price in the Red Bull system. The German side would reportedly be "ready to talk" if they receive offers in the region of €100 million (£83m). While Leipzig want to convince Diomande of a stay beyond the summer, the lure of the Premier League and the chance to become the face of a new era at Liverpool could prove too strong to resist.
Shock defensive return on the cards
While the focus remains on the attack, Liverpool are also reportedly looking to solve their defensive depth issues by bringing back a familiar face. Jarell Quansah, who only left Anfield for Bayer Leverkusen last summer in a move worth approximately €35 million, is being linked with a sensational return. The young English centre-back has impressed at Leverkusen, leading the Reds to consider triggering a secret clause included in his original transfer agreement to bolster their backline.
The report from Sky Sport reveals that Liverpool were shrewd enough to include a safety net during negotiations, adding a buy-back option in the amount of €80m for the transfer, which can be triggered until May 2026. With the Reds currently seeing a distinct "need for action" in the central defensive positions, the hierarchy is seriously considering bringing the academy graduate back home to provide competition for Virgil van Dijk and Konate.
A summer of transition at Anfield
The potential arrival of Bundesliga talent coincides with a period of uncertainty regarding several current squad members. Alongside the questions surrounding Salah's long-term future, Federico Chiesa is also expected to depart after a January window filled with speculation. This would leave a significant vacancy in the wide areas, explaining why the club is being so proactive in scouting the likes of Olise and Diomande before the summer window even opens.
Salah was strongly linked with a January departure from Anfield after his fiery remarks following Liverpool’s 3-3 draw with Leeds in December, in which he claimed he had been “abandoned” by the club.
Speaking at the time, Salah said: "I can't believe I’m sitting on the bench for 90 minutes. This is the third time I’ve been on the bench, and I think it’s the first time in my career. I’m extremely frustrated. I’ve given so much to this club over the years, especially last season. And now I sit on the bench without knowing why. It feels like the club has abandoned me. That’s how I feel. I think it’s very clear that someone wanted to put all the blame on me."
Salah later apologised to his teammates for his outburst. His potential January exit did not materialise, as the forward traveled with Egypt to the Africa Cup of Nations. The Pharaohs were eliminated in the semi-finals by Senegal, who went on to lift the trophy.
