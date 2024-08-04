Arne Slot's Liverpool look the real deal! Winners and losers as Reds' reserves pull Man Utd apart while Erik ten Hag suffers another pre-season injury blow

The Merseysiders rounded out their tour of the United States with a resounding victory, leaving their big rivals with issues to solve

It was a rainy evening in Columbia, South Carolina as Liverpool made it three wins from three from their pre-season tour of the United States. Arne Slot's side defeated Manchester United 3-0, with goals from Fabio Carvalho, Curtis Jones and Kostas Tsimikas steering them to victory on what was a night to forget for Erik ten Hag.

Carvalho put Liverpool ahead just 10 minutes into the match, firing home a wicked effort to open the scoring. The Reds then doubled their lead before the half-time break, as Jones found the net via a sensational Mohamed Salah assist.

Come the second half, the Reds found a third, as full-back Kostas Tsimikas tapped in at the back post, much to Slot's delight.

Things only got worse for United and Ten Hag as young defender Will Fish became the latest member of the Red Devils' squad to suffer an injury ahead of the new campaign. Fish collided with Liverpool's Harvey Blair and came off the worst of the two, leading to the the 21-year-old being stretchered off the pitch as a result.

