Liverpool make final decision on Andrew Robertson's proposed transfer to Tottenham after Virgil van Dijk plea
Anfield chiefs block Spurs move despite expiring contract
Liverpool have officially pulled the plug on Robertson’s proposed move to Tottenham, informing their Premier League rivals that they cannot sanction the defender’s departure under current circumstances, The Times reports. Talks between the two clubs had taken place last week, with Spurs head coach Thomas Frank keen to add the Scotland captain’s experience and leadership to his squad in north London.
Tottenham were reportedly prepared to pay a package worth approximately £5m for the 31-year-old, a reasonable fee considering Robertson’s contract at Anfield expires this summer. Liverpool’s recruitment team had given serious consideration to the offer, mindful of Robertson’s eight-and-a-half years of exemplary service since his bargain arrival from Hull City in 2017. With his long-term future at the club uncertain beyond June, the hierarchy weighed the financial benefit of a sale against their immediate sporting needs.
However, after reviewing their internal options, Liverpool have decided against proceeding. Crucially, Robertson did not agitate for a transfer. The left-back, who came on as a substitute during Saturday’s damaging 3-2 defeat to Bournemouth, has accepted the club's decision and remains committed to playing a key role as Liverpool attempt to salvage their league campaign and compete for the Champions League and FA Cup.
Defensive injury crisis forces Arne Slot’s hand
The decision to retain Robertson is largely driven by a deepening personnel crisis in Arne Slot’s backline. The Premier League champions have been ravaged by injuries, leaving them dangerously short of cover. Young defenders Conor Bradley and Giovanni Leoni have both been ruled out for the remainder of the season with serious knee injuries, stripping the squad of vital depth.
Matters worsened during the loss to Bournemouth, where Joe Gomez was forced off in the first half after suffering a blow to the face in a collision with goalkeeper Alisson. Additionally, Ibrahima Konate has been absent for the last two matches following the death of his father.
To compound the issue, Liverpool explored the possibility of recalling Kostas Tsimikas from his loan spell at Roma to replace Robertson, but it is understood the Italian side were reluctant to agree to the request. faced with the prospect of losing Robertson without a replacement, Slot - who stated after the Bournemouth defeat that he "wanted to keep all his players" - decided that weakening the squad further was not an option.
Van Dijk issues public plea to keep vice-captain
The decision to keep Robertson will be warmly welcomed by club captain Van Dijk, who made a passionate plea for his vice-captain to stay amid the speculation. Speaking prior to the final decision, the Dutchman emphasised the importance of the Scot to the dressing room dynamic.
“Of course I speak to him. I speak to him every day, he's my vice-captain,” Van Dijk said. “Robbo is a very important member of our team and I want him to stay but whatever happens, let's see.
“Do I expect him to be here on Wednesday [for the Qarabag game]? That's not on me, is it? Let's speak about [my best memories of him] when [a move] happens.”
Frank left scrambling for solutions in north London
The collapse of the deal comes as a significant blow to Tottenham and head coach Frank. The under-pressure Spurs boss is facing a crisis of his own at left-back following an ankle fracture sustained by Ben Davies. With Destiny Udogie now the only fit, specialised senior left-back in the squad, Frank is left with limited options.
Spurs had identified Robertson as the ideal candidate to bring stability and "know-how" to a young defence. Frank is reluctant to move Djed Spence to the left, preferring him to challenge Pedro Porro on the right flank. While Spurs completed the signing of 19-year-old Brazilian full-back Souza from Santos on Thursday, he is considered inexperienced for the top level. Tottenham must now decide whether to pursue alternative targets or gamble on their current depleted resources for the rest of the season.
