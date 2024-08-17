Liverpool player ratings vs Ipswich: Classy Trent Alexander-Arnold runs the show as history-maker Mohamed Salah proves he's the king of the opening day

The England right-back was back to his attacking best as Salah scored and claimed an assist to kick-off Arne Slot's Reds tenure in style

Two goals in five second-half minutes from Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah secured Liverpool a 2-0 away win against Premier League new-boys Ipswich Town on Saturday.

The hosts, who were being watched by pop sensation Ed Sheeran, had the better of the first half, with Jacob Greaves, Omari Hutchinson, and Axel Tuanzebe all going close. The Reds, on the other hand, were restricted to half-chances for Trent Alexander-Arnold and Luis Diaz.

Then, after two poor misses from Diaz and Jota, the latter gave his side the lead on the hour mark after great work from Alexander-Arnold. Salah doubled the Reds' lead five minutes later to become the top scorer in Premier League opening-day matches (nine) as Slot's team repeatedly cut Ipswich open with ease. Liverpool could have won by half a dozen by the time the full-time whistle blew as they claimed a deserved win in Suffolk, the first of the Arne Slot era.

GOAL rates Liverpool's players from Portman Road...