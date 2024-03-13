Liverpool injury news: Latest updates on Mohamed Salah, Ibrahima Konate, Trent Alexander-Arnold & Co. plus expected return dates

The Reds are without several key players at the moment - so when will Jurgen Klopp have everyone available for selection again?

Liverpool are paying a heavy price for their pursuit of four trophies this season, with the Reds having suffered a plethora of injuries in recent weeks and months. Indeed, Jurgen Klopp had to put his faith in Academy graduates during the stunning Carabao Cup final against Chelsea.

Of course, the kids came up trumps, helping the Reds claim a famous 1-0 win at Wembley despite being shorn of so many regular squad members and certain starters. But one can be sure that Klopp wants all of his key men back for the business end of the season, with Liverpool sitting second in the Premier League, set to face Manchester United in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Sunday, and arguably already through to the last eight of the Europa League.

So, which players are set to imminently return to the fold? And who might not play again this season? GOAL breaks down Liverpool's lengthy injury list below...

