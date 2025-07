Liverpool raise Hugo Ekitike bid! Reds make eye-watering €90m offer to Eintracht Frankfurt for in-demand striker

Liverpool have submitted a €90 million (£78m/$105m) bid to Eintracht Frankfurt for French striker Hugo Ekitike. Sky Sports have revealed that an agreement in principle has been established between Liverpool and Eintracht Frankfurt, laying the groundwork for what could soon become one of the most significant deals of the summer.

Could surpass Kolo Muani's transfer fee of €95m