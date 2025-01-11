'Give him what he wants!' - Liverpool fans salivate as contract rebel Trent Alexander-Arnold delivers timely reminder of his ability with outrageous long-range goal in Accrington Stanley FA Cup tie - as Real Madrid circle Liverpool T. Alexander-Arnold Liverpool vs Accrington Accrington FA Cup

Trent Alexander-Arnold scored a stunner for Liverpool against Accrington Stanley in the third round of the FA Cup, leading fans to beg him to stay.