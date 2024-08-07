Zubimendi(C)Getty Images
Harry Sherlock and Richard Mills

Liverpool ready to trigger Martin Zubimendi's €60m release clause - midfielder 'very attracted' by proposal as Real Sociedad wait on transfer decision

LiverpoolMartin ZubimendiTransfersReal SociedadManchester UnitedPremier League

Liverpool are ready to trigger Martin Zubimendi's €60 million (£52m/$66m) release clause, with the Real Sociedad ace 'attracted' by the move.

  • Liverpool target Real Sociedad's Zubimendi
  • Slot's side ready to meet €60m release clause
  • Spaniard 'very attracted' by Anfield move
