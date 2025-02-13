Liverpool and Everton issue joint statement condemning 'reprehensible' racist abuse received by Abdoulaye Doucoure during Merseyide derby
Liverpool and Everton issued a joint statement condemning the "reprehensible" racist abuse received by Abdoulaye Doucoure during the Merseyside derby.
- Merseyside derby ended on a heated note
- Doucoure was shown red after celebrating in front of Liverpool fans
- Faced online racist abuse on his Instagram page