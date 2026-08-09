liverpool legend Dietmar Hamann questions if £75m Arsenal signing Bruno Guimaraes is truly 'top class' despite blockbuster transfer

Arsenal have completed one of the most significant deals of the summer window, securing Guimaraes from Newcastle United in a deal worth £75m. The Brazilian international, who captained the Magpies to Carabao Cup success, was officially unveiled at the Emirates Stadium ahead of the pre-season friendly against Borussia Dortmund. However, former Liverpool midfielder Hamann believes the 28-year-old still has work to do to justify his price tag and reputation.

Discussing the nature of the transfer, the 2005 Champions League winner was clinical in his evaluation. "Bruno has been a big player for Newcastle, and he’s been the captain as well, led the way, led from the front," Hamann explained to Sports Mole.

"But we’ve seen him in the World Cup. I think part of some of the biggest issues for the Brazil team were in the middle of the park. I think he’s got to prove that he really is top class. It’s a huge fee, not as big as some of the others who left in the summer, like Sandro Tonali and Elliot Anderson."