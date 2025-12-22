Liverpool comeback?! Wayne Rooney insists champions can’t be ‘ruled out’ of Premier League title race in warning to Arsenal and Man City

Liverpool have endured a turbulent Premier League campaign following their title triumph last season under Arne Slot. After winning the league by a comfortable margin in the Dutchman’s debut year at Anfield, expectations were high that the Reds would again be at the forefront of the title race.

Instead, a damaging run of form between late September and the end of November saw Liverpool slide down the table and seemingly fall out of contention for the Premier League title. A heavy Champions League defeat to PSV Eindhoven appeared to underline their struggles, with inconsistency and defensive lapses undermining their bid to retain the crown.

However, results have improved significantly in recent weeks. An unbeaten six-game run in the league, capped by a hard-fought victory away at Tottenham, has lifted Liverpool back into fifth place heading into Christmas. While they remain ten points behind leaders Arsenal, their resurgence has prompted renewed debate about whether they can still influence the title race.