Off to Liverpool or Bayern? Nico Schlotterbeck set to snub Borussia Dortmund contract offer over frustration with coach Niko Kovac

Dortmund defender Schlotterbeck’s contract runs until 2027, but growing tensions with coach Kovac have cast uncertainty over his future, according to Bild. The German centre-back is reportedly unhappy with Kovac’s pragmatic and unattractive style of play, particularly following disappointing results against Bayern, Manchester City and Hamburg.

Despite the friction, Dortmund are eager to keep Schlotterbeck at the club and are preparing a contract extension until 2030. The proposed deal would see his annual salary rise by around €2.5 million to at least €8m per year, with performance-related bonuses potentially taking the total package beyond €9m.

Dortmund chief executive Lars Ricken expressed his support for Schlotterbeck’s decision to take his time before committing to a contract renewal. However, he also cautioned that the club would not wait indefinitely, saying: “We will not rush into anything. But of course, we don't want to drag it out indefinitely, everyone is aware of that.”