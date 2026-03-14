'I have to mess up the party again' - Liverpool boss Arne Slot provides Alexander Isak injury update

Discussing Isak's latest condition, Slot admitted he was resigned and could only hope the striker would make a full recovery soon. He gave the Swedish player his full support and took a cautious approach to avoid further risks.

"I have to mess up the party again. Let's say [he comes back] at the beginning of April, he has been out for three-and-a-half months and hasn't trained with the team for three-and-a-half months. The last time he did that, it took him a while to get up to speed," Slot said, as quoted by the Liverpool Echo.

"I am really, really looking forward to having him back, but don't get the expectations so high that the minute he's on the pitch, he's at the level of what we spent that money on."