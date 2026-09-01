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Live: the final day of the transfer window: last-minute deals keep coming

Transfers
Barcelona
Manchester City
Chelsea
Arsenal
Real Madrid
LaLiga
Premier League
Inter vs SSC Napoli
Inter
SSC Napoli
Serie A
Schalke 04 vs Bayern Munich
Schalke 04
Bayern Munich
Bundesliga
Paris Saint-Germain vs Monaco
Paris Saint-Germain
Monaco
Ligue 1
Spain
England
Italy
Germany
France

Follow the most important news from the final day of the summer transfer window in Europe's major leagues.

The final day of the 2026 summer transfer window has arrived, and football fans everywhere are watching the clock. Deadlines loom across Europe's major leagues, and clubs are scrambling to get their last deals over the line before the window slams shut.

Stay with us for round-the-clock coverage of every twist in the market, across Europe and beyond. We'll bring you official deals, live negotiations, the transfers still in the balance and every big development the final hours throw up.

Italy, France and Germany all close their windows at 9:00 pm today, Tuesday, Mecca time.

Spain's window shuts at 12:59 am on Wednesday. The English deadline runs slightly later, until 1:00 am the same day.

Beyond Europe's heavyweights, the American league's second window ends on Wednesday, the same day the Dutch market closes.

Turkey run theirs until Friday. Mexico wrap up on 11 September, Portugal on the 15th, while Saudi Arabia keep their doors open all the way until 12 October.

You can discuss the topics and news in more depth in the "Kooora" forums

  • Collapse of the Atlético Madrid deal

    Atletico Madrid have failed in their bid to sign Argentine Nicolas Tagliafico on loan, according to the newspaper "AS".

    The Madrid club had struck an agreement over the deal. But without enough room in the salary cap, they couldn't get the transfer over the line.

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  • Camara transfer to Chelsea collapses

    Chelsea's move for Lamine Camara has collapsed. The midfielder had been lined up to join the London club as cover for the departure of Enzo Fernandez.

    According to Sky Sports, Chelsea had reached a full written agreement with Monaco before the French club backed out.

    Monaco then renegotiated the deal to send Iliman Ndiaye to Everton, walking away from the agreement they had previously confirmed with Chelsea.

    Chelsea's board are furious. They believe Monaco acted in a manner that lacked a great deal of professionalism.

  • Grealish returns to Everton

    Jack Grealish has completed a season-long loan move to Everton from Manchester City.

    The deal runs until the end of the winger's contract at the Etihad Stadium.

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  • Renato Sanches parts ways with Paris Saint-Germain

    Paris Saint-Germain have parted ways with Renato Sanches, tearing up the Portuguese midfielder's contract by mutual consent despite a year still left to run on his deal.

    The 29-year-old arrived in the French capital back in 2022. He managed just 27 appearances across his entire spell at the club.

    Now a free agent, Sanches is free to join any club he chooses.

  • Manchester United reject Everton offer

    Manchester United have rejected an offer from Everton to sign their striker Joshua Zirkzee on loan.

    Everton offered to pay a total sum approaching £10 million, according to Sky Sports, covering the player's salary for the entire season along with the loan fee.

    United had already opened talks with Juventus and Fiorentina over a loan for the striker. Both attempts fell flat.

    Everton's move came too late for United's liking, and the money on the table simply wasn't tempting enough to accept.

  • Al-Ainaoui moves to Leipzig

    The German club have announced an agreement with Roma to sign Morocco international Neil El Aynaoui on loan.

    Journalist Fabrizio Romano reports a loan fee of 4 million euros, with the deal including a 25 million euro purchase option, plus a percentage of any future transfer.

    El Aynaoui caught the eye as one of the standout names at the World Cup.

  • Barcelona announce the departure of one of their players

    Barcelona have struck a deal with Italian side Venezia for the transfer of Spanish attacking midfielder Toni Fernández.

    The Catalan club have kept a buy-back option on the player and will also pocket a percentage of any future sale.

    Fernández, 18, made two appearances for Barcelona last season.

    For more details click here

  • Manchester United backs out of signing Nuri

    Manchester United explored a move for Algeria's Rayan Aït-Nouri, the Manchester City player, as they searched for reinforcements at left-back in the closing hours of the transfer window.

    The deal collapsed, according to Sky Sports, once the proposed terms included a clause forcing United to make the loan permanent at the end of the spell.

    United would rather wait until next summer to invest in the position and land a long-term signing. Luke Shaw remains their first-choice left-back for now.

  • Mudryk to Tottenham on loan

    Ukraine's Mykhailo Mudryk has completed his move from Chelsea to Tottenham on a season-long loan.

    Spurs have the option to sign the winger permanently as part of the deal. Mudryk had not featured in an official match since November 2024 while serving a doping-related suspension, a case resolved last July.

  • Chelsea agree deal to sign Enzo Fernández replacement

    Chelsea have struck a deal with Monaco for midfielder Lamine Camara worth 47 million pounds.

    Sky Sports report that Camara will put pen to paper on a six-year contract with the London club after passing his medical.

    The move comes just hours after Chelsea agreed to sell Argentine Enzo Fernandez to Manchester City for 125 million pounds, matching the British transfer record.

    Camara made 31 appearances for Monaco last season. He scored three goals and set up four more.

  • Manchester City announce Ndiaye deal

    Manchester City have completed the signing of Iliman Ndiaye from Everton, in a deal that could reach a value of £65 million, according to sources at "Sky Sports".

    The 26-year-old has signed a contract running until 2031. City will pay a fixed £60 million, plus a further £5 million in add-ons.

    City moved to bolster their attacking options after letting Savio and Omar Marmoush leave for Tottenham earlier in the month, a double exit that thinned out Enzo Maresca's choices on the wing.

    Everton, in return, are working to agree a loan deal for Manchester United striker Joshua Zirkzee.

    For more details click here

  • Arsenal player bolsters Dortmund's ranks

    Borussia Dortmund have announced the signing of Arsenal's Ethan Nwaneri on a season-long loan.

    The German club moved into the transfer market after new arrival Giannis Konstantelias suffered a serious knee injury.

    Dortmund had chased Nwaneri last summer. This time they got their man.

    Mikel Arteta and the Arsenal hierarchy want the youngster playing regular minutes, and that desire paved the way for his temporary switch to the Bundesliga.

  • Chelsea goalkeeper to Como

    Spanish goalkeeper Robert Sanchez has completed his move from Chelsea to Italy's Como on a season-long loan.

    Chelsea's signing of Argentina's Emiliano Martinez from Aston Villa pushed Sanchez down the goalkeeping pecking order, and he opted for a fresh challenge in Serie A.

    Midfielder Dario Essugo also joined Strasbourg on a season-long loan after drawing interest from Hull City during the current transfer window.

    Forward Deivid Washington sealed a permanent move to Strasbourg too. He arrived at Chelsea from Santos for 17.1 million pounds three years ago but managed just three appearances.

    Dujuan Richards has joined Wimbledon on a season-long loan.

  • A new signing for Liverpool

    Liverpool wrapped up a new signing on Tuesday, hours before the summer transfer window slammed shut. An official club statement confirmed a deal to bring in goalkeeper Luca Bruggemans from Belgian side Genk.

    The 18-year-old put pen to paper on a long-term contract at the AXA Training Centre.

    According to the British Broadcasting Corporation "BBC", the deal is worth up to 30 million pounds sterling including add-ons. Bruggemans will spend this season on loan at Genk before making the move to Anfield ahead of the 2027-2028 campaign.

    For more details click here

  • FBL-ENG-PR-GER-BUNDESLIGA-ARSENAL-DORTMUND-FRIENDLYAFP

    Martinelli in Riyadh

    Gabriel Martinelli has landed in Riyadh. The Brazil winger is set to leave Arsenal for Al-Hilal in the current summer transfer window.

    Saudi newspaper "Asharq Al-Awsat" published a video of Martinelli after his arrival in the Saudi capital, showing the winger climbing into a private car on his way to complete his move to "Al-Za'eem".

    For more details click here

  • Newcastle star loaned to Juventus

    Newcastle United have announced the departure of their 24-year-old German striker Nick Woltemade to Italy's Juventus on loan until the end of the 2026-2027 season.

    Woltemade had arrived at Newcastle in the last summer transfer window in a major 75 million euros deal. His first season with the Magpies proved inconsistent, though, the German managing 11 goals and 6 assists in 53 matches.

    An official statement confirmed the striker's switch to Juventus. It read: "A new player joins coach Luciano Spalletti's squad this season, as Nick Woltemade leaves Newcastle to join Juventus on loan until 30 June 2027."

  • Barcelona: no new signings

    Barcelona have shut the door on a late arrival, confirming their squad will stay as it is until the window slams shut.

    Sporting director Deco settled the matter in comments to the "Gigantes" network, ruling out any move in the final hours. That kills off Barcelona's hopes of landing a new defender, despite reports linking the club to reinforcements in that position.

    Gabriel Jesus stands as Barcelona's final signing of the window. He follows Anthony Gordon, Karim Adeyemi, Rodri and Dominik Livakovic into the first-team fold.

  • Harvey Elliott moves to LaLiga

    Valencia have officially announced the signing of England's Harvey Elliott, arriving on loan from Liverpool, to bolster the squad during the coming season.

    The 23-year-old should add the quality Valencia crave in midfield. The Spanish club wrapped up their agreement with Liverpool over the past few hours.

    Elliott joins on loan until the end of the 2026-2027 season, and the deal carries no option to sign him permanently.

  • Mostafa Mohamed returns to Turkey

    Turkish club Konyaspor announced on Tuesday the signing of Egyptian striker Mostafa Mohamed on a three-year deal. He arrives from Nantes after a major dispute with the French club.

    Konyaspor rolled out a welcome video on X, showing the Egyptian star performing his famous bow-and-arrow celebration, the emblem of his former club Zamalek.

    This is not new territory for Mohamed. He wore the Galatasaray shirt back in 2021.

    For more details click here

  • Historic deal in the Premier League

    Manchester City have sealed the signing of Chelsea's Argentine midfielder Enzo Fernández in one of the summer window's biggest deals, with the two clubs reaching an agreement over his move to the Etihad Stadium.

    Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano broke the news, confirming a fee north of £125 million after lengthy negotiations. Fernández is now preparing to undergo a medical before the move is completed.

    That fee makes the Argentine the most expensive signing in Premier League history. He surpasses the previous record held by Sweden's Alexander Isak, who joined Liverpool from Newcastle United for £125 million.

    For more details click here

  • Juventus sign a Senegalese player

    Juventus have signed Senegal midfielder Pape Matar Sarr on a one-year loan from Tottenham.

    Built into the deal is an obligation to buy, set at 25.6 million pounds, triggered if the player meets a number of performance-related conditions during his loan spell.

  • Al-Bulaihi to Al-Shabab

    Al-Shabab have announced the signing of Saudi international defender Ali Al-Bulaihi in style, with a jab that some read as a provocation towards neighbours and rivals Al-Hilal.

    The club confirmed the deal through their official account on "X", tying Al-Bulaihi down for one season.

    But the sting wasn't in the statement itself. It was in what Al-Shabab added alongside it: "Ali Al-Bulaihi at the capital's biggest club", the very phrase Al-Hilal's fans use to describe their own team.

    For more details click here

  • Wolthemade arrives in Turin

    Juventus are set to welcome German striker Nick Woltemade to Turin, having identified him as a loan target to bolster their attack this season with his physical strength and presence on the pitch.

    According to German journalist Florian Plettenberg, Woltemade has already touched down in Turin, where he is expected to undergo a medical before completing his move to Juventus.

  • Al Ittihad v Al Najma: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Al-Ittihad announce Diaby's departure

    Al-Ittihad have confirmed the departure of French star Moussa Diaby, who leaves the Saudi club to join Bayer Leverkusen in Germany during the current summer transfer window.

    The Saudi side posted a video on their official X account running through Diaby's most memorable moments in their colours, under the title "He left behind a legacy and departed".

    Al-Ittihad announced they had agreed to sell the French winger to Bayer Leverkusen, thanking him for his time at the club.

    For more details click here

  • Finally: Barcelona announce their new striker

    Barcelona have announced the signing of Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus from Arsenal during the ongoing summer transfer window.

    Barça said, in an official statement: "Arsenal and Barcelona have reached an agreement over the transfer of Gabriel Jesus to the Catalan side, with the Brazilian forward signing a three-year contract with Barcelona."

    The statement added: "Gabriel Jesus was born in São Paulo, Brazil, on 3 April 1997, and began his football career in his hometown with Anhanguera. He then moved to the youth ranks of Palmeiras of São Paulo, one of the country's biggest clubs. He played his first matches with the team in March 2015, winning the Copa do Brasil with them in 2015 and the league in 2016, as well as being named the best player in the Brazilian league in 2016."

  • Officially: Arsenal player heads to the Bundesliga

    Arsenal have confirmed the sale of Portuguese midfielder Fabio Vieira, 26, to Hamburg.

    Vieira arrived at the Emirates in 2022 and went on to make 49 appearances for the Gunners. He now rejoins the club he spent last season with on loan, in a deal worth around 10 million euros.

  • Bayern Munich withdraw from the transfer market

    Bayern Munich will make no further signings before the transfer window shuts, sporting director Christoph Freund has confirmed, though a handful of players could still leave in the coming days.

    Freund told the German media: "Nothing else will happen regarding new signings. As for departures, the transfer window will remain open beyond today in some countries, so something could happen."

    Sacha Boey, meanwhile, is training separately as he waits on a possible exit. Hiroki Ito, by contrast, will stay put after the club opted to keep him.

  • Italian signing for Chelsea

    Chelsea have agreed a deal to sign Italy international defender Honest Ahanor from Atalanta, with the player set to officially join the club in 2027.

    Ahanor, 18, made 35 appearances for Atalanta last season in his first campaign in Bergamo, having joined from Genoa in July 2025.

    His impressive club form helped earn him a shot at senior international football. He made his first two Italy appearances last June.

    For more details click here

  • Senegal player from Paris to Aston Villa

    Aston Villa have officially announced the signing of young Senegalese forward Ibrahim Mbaye from Paris Saint-Germain in a deal worth 55 million euros. The 18-year-old now begins a new chapter in the Premier League.

    Talks had entered their final stages over the past few days, with the two clubs reaching an agreement over the transfer. Mbaye then travelled to England to undergo a medical and put pen to paper.

    The move follows a short but eventful spell in Paris. Mbaye joined the PSG academy aged ten, worked his way into the first team and made his professional debut in August 2024 at 16 years, 6 months and 23 days old. That made him the youngest player ever to start a match for the club.

  • Chelsea v Real Sociedad - Pre-Season FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    A preliminary agreement on the anticipated deal

    Manchester City have reached an initial agreement with Chelsea over the signing of Enzo Fernandez, with the deal edging closer to completion in the final hours before the transfer window closes.

    British newspaper "The Sun" report that City officials finally opened direct talks with their Premier League rivals over the 25-year-old midfielder yesterday, Monday.

    Fernandez is set to link up once again with former Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca, who succeeded Pep Guardiola in the Etihad Stadium dugout during the summer.

    For more details click here

  • Atlético Madrid make a move to sign Tagliafico

    Atlético Madrid are chasing the Argentine left-back Nicolás Tagliafico, the Olympique Lyon player, to bolster their ranks this transfer window, according to the Spanish newspaper "AS".

    Tagliafico has already given the green light to the move. The Madrid club must now see off competition from Juventus for his signature.

  • Richarlison's move to Everton falls through

    According to Sky Sports, Richarlison will not be heading back to Everton four years on from his exit. The Brazilian striker, linked with a move away, is now expected to stay at Tottenham.

    That wasn't the only setback for the Toffees. Sky Germany report that Stuttgart's England international attacking midfielder Jamie Leweling has also turned down the Merseyside club, who tabled 43 million euros to land him.

    Roma likewise failed to strike a deal for the same player. Everton, though, may yet get other business over the line, with a possible move for Monaco striker Folarin Balogun among them.

  • Chelsea player nears Tottenham

    Mykhaylo Mudryk has edged closer to sealing an official move from Chelsea to Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

    Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano posted on X: "Mykhaylo Mudryk will move to Tottenham. Everything has been agreed, including the personal terms of the contract."

    The Italian added: "Mudryk will join Tottenham on loan for a fee, and it is also understood that the agreement includes a clause allowing the player to be bought, but it is not obligatory."

  • Paris Saint-Germain close the transfer window

    The Parisian club tried to land an attacking player in the past 24 hours, but came up short.

    According to RMC network, Paris Saint-Germain's business in the transfer market is done, at least where new deals are concerned. Departures are another matter, and Portugal's Renato Sanches remains one to watch.

    PSG have enjoyed a historic window when it comes to outgoings, with sales bringing in around 370 million euros.

  • Arsenal and Dortmund reach agreement

    Borussia Dortmund have pulled off a notable attacking coup from Arsenal in the dying hours of the summer transfer window.

    Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano wrote on his account on the "X" network: "Borussia Dortmund have reached a verbal agreement to sign Ethan Nwaneri from Arsenal. Deal done!".

    Romano added: "It has been agreed that Nwaneri will join on loan for a full season from Arsenal, after the player accepted this move in the past few hours".

  • Will Icardi return to Italy?

    Lazio are weighing up a move for Argentine striker Mauro Icardi, according to "La Gazzetta dello Sport".

    The player's agent, Litterio Pino, said: "Lazio? There is talk about the matter."

    Now 33, the Argentine has been at Galatasaray since 2022 following his spell with Paris Saint-Germain.

  • New loan move for Grealish

    Manchester City star Jack Grealish has agreed to join Everton on loan this summer, adding another chapter to a career that began at Aston Villa.

    Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed the news on X: "Jack Grealish will undergo a medical on Tuesday ahead of joining Everton. The deal is done."

    He added: "An agreement has been reached with Manchester City over Grealish's move on loan, after securing the player's approval for the switch to Everton."