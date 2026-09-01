The final day of the 2026 summer transfer window has arrived, and football fans everywhere are watching the clock. Deadlines loom across Europe's major leagues, and clubs are scrambling to get their last deals over the line before the window slams shut.

Stay with us for round-the-clock coverage of every twist in the market, across Europe and beyond. We'll bring you official deals, live negotiations, the transfers still in the balance and every big development the final hours throw up.

Italy, France and Germany all close their windows at 9:00 pm today, Tuesday, Mecca time.

Spain's window shuts at 12:59 am on Wednesday. The English deadline runs slightly later, until 1:00 am the same day.

Beyond Europe's heavyweights, the American league's second window ends on Wednesday, the same day the Dutch market closes.

Turkey run theirs until Friday. Mexico wrap up on 11 September, Portugal on the 15th, while Saudi Arabia keep their doors open all the way until 12 October.

You can discuss the topics and news in more depth in the "Kooora" forums