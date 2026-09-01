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Live: the final day of the transfer window: follow the biggest deals!

Transfers
Barcelona
Manchester City
Chelsea
Arsenal
Real Madrid
LaLiga
Premier League
Inter vs SSC Napoli
Inter
SSC Napoli
Serie A
Schalke 04 vs Bayern Munich
Schalke 04
Bayern Munich
Bundesliga
Paris Saint-Germain vs Monaco
Paris Saint-Germain
Monaco
Ligue 1
Spain
England
Italy
Germany
France

Follow the most important news of the final day of the summer transfer window in Europe's major leagues

Football fans everywhere are fixed on the final day of the 2026 summer transfer window. Deadlines are looming across several of Europe's biggest leagues, and clubs are locked in a frantic race to seal their last signings before the window slams shut.

We'll keep you across every development in this live coverage, tracking the latest news and movements from Europe and beyond. Expect official deals, live negotiations, transfers in the pipeline and every twist the closing hours throw up before the doors close.

Italy, France and Germany all shut their windows at 9:00 pm today, Tuesday, Mecca time.

Spain's window closes at 12:59 am tomorrow, Wednesday. The English deadline stretches a little further, to 1:00 am on the same day.

Beyond the major European leagues, the second window in the American league also ends tomorrow, Wednesday, alongside the Dutch market.

Turkey run theirs until Friday. Mexico close on 11 September and Portugal on the 15th, while Saudi Arabia keep going all the way to 12 October.

You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth in the "Kooora" forums

  • Wolfsburg's Wöltemade arrives in Turin

    Juventus are set to welcome German striker Nick Woltemade to Turin. The forward joins on loan for the current season, chosen to bolster the attack with his physical strength and presence on the pitch.

    Woltemade has already touched down in Turin, where he is expected to undergo a medical before completing his move to Juventus, according to German journalist Florian Plettenberg.

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    Al-Ittihad announce Diaby's departure

    Saudi club Al-Ittihad have confirmed the departure of French star Moussa Diaby, who joins Germany's Bayer Leverkusen in the current summer transfer window.

    The club marked the exit with a video on their official "X" account, running through Diaby's best moments in an Al-Ittihad shirt under the title "He left a legacy and departed".

    Announcing the agreement to sell the winger to Leverkusen, Al-Ittihad thanked him for his time with the team.

    For more details click here

  • Finally: Barcelona announce their new striker

    Barcelona have announced the signing of Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus from Arsenal during the ongoing summer transfer window.

    Barça said in an official statement: "Arsenal and Barcelona have reached an agreement over the transfer of Gabriel Jesus to the Catalan side, with the Brazilian forward signing a three-season contract with Barcelona."

    The statement added: "Gabriel Jesus was born in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on 3 April 1997, and began his footballing career in his hometown with the club Anhanguera. He then moved to the youth ranks of Palmeiras Sao Paulo, one of the country's biggest clubs. He made his first appearances with the team in March 2015, won the Copa do Brasil with them in 2015 and the league in 2016, and was also named best player in the Brazilian league in 2016."

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  • Officially: Arsenal player to the Bundesliga

    Arsenal have confirmed the sale of 26-year-old Portuguese midfielder Fabio Vieira to Hamburg.

    Vieira arrived at the Emirates in 2022 and made 49 appearances for the Gunners. He returns to the club he spent last season with on loan, in a deal worth around 10 million euros.

  • Bayern Munich withdraw from the transfer market

    Bayern Munich are done with incomings. Sporting director Christoph Freund has confirmed the club will not complete any new deals for the rest of the transfer window, even if a few players still leave in the coming period.

    Freund told the German media: "Nothing else will happen with regard to new signings. As for departures, the transfer window will remain open after today in some countries, so something could happen."

    Sacha Boey, meanwhile, is training separately as he waits on a possible exit. On Hiroki Ito, the club have made their call: he stays.

  • An Italian deal for Chelsea

    Chelsea have announced an agreement to sign the Italy international defender Honest Ahanor from Atalanta. The player will officially join the club's ranks in 2027.

    Just 18 years old, Ahanor made 35 appearances for Atalanta last season, his first campaign in Bergamo after arriving from Genoa in July 2025.

    Those displays earned him a call-up to the senior Italy side, where he won his first two caps last June.

    For more details click here

  • Senegal player from Paris to Aston Villa

    Aston Villa have officially announced the signing of young Senegalese striker Ibrahim Mbaye from Paris Saint-Germain in a deal worth 55 million euros. The 18-year-old now begins a new chapter in the Premier League.

    Talks had entered their final stages over the past few days, once the two clubs struck an agreement over the transfer. Mbaye then travelled to England to undergo a medical and put pen to paper with Villa.

    His move follows a short but eventful spell with Paris Saint-Germain. He joined their academy at the age of ten before rising to the first team and making his professional debut in August 2024, aged 16 years, six months and 23 days. That made him the youngest player ever to start a match for the Parisian side.

  • Chelsea v Real Sociedad - Pre-Season FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    A preliminary agreement on the anticipated deal

    Manchester City have reached an initial agreement with Chelsea over the signing of Enzo Fernandez, with the deal edging towards completion in the final hours before the transfer window closes.

    City officials finally opened direct talks with their Premier League rivals over the 25-year-old midfielder on Monday, according to British newspaper "The Sun".

    Fernandez is now set to reunite with former Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca, who took over from Pep Guardiola in the Manchester City dugout at the Etihad Stadium over the summer.

    For more details click here

  • Atlético Madrid move to sign Tagliafico

    Atlético Madrid are chasing Argentine left-back Nicolás Tagliafico, the Olympique Lyonnais player, to bolster their ranks this transfer window, according to Spanish newspaper "AS".

    Tagliafico has already given the green light to the deal. Juventus, however, are rivalling the Madrid club for his signature.

  • Richarlison's move to Everton falls through

    Richarlison will not be heading back to Everton four years after his exit, according to Sky Sports. The Brazilian striker, linked with a move away, is now expected to stay put at Tottenham.

    That was not the only setback for the Toffees. Sky Germany report that Jamie Leweling, the Stuttgart attacking midfielder, also turned down the Merseyside club, who had tabled 43 million euros to land him.

    Roma too failed to strike a deal for the same player. Everton, though, may yet get other business over the line, with a move for Monaco striker Folarin Balogun among the possibilities.

  • A Chelsea player nears Tottenham

    Chelsea star Mykhailo Mudryk is closing in on an official switch to Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

    Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano posted on his account on the "X" network: "Mykhailo Mudryk is set to move to Tottenham. Everything has been agreed, including the personal terms of the contract."

    "Mudryk will join Tottenham on loan for a fee," Romano added, "and it is also understood that the agreement includes a clause allowing the player to be bought, but it is non-obligatory."

  • Paris Saint-Germain closes the transfer window

    The Parisian club spent the past 24 hours chasing one of the attacking players, but came up short.

    According to RMC, Paris Saint-Germain have wrapped up their transfer business, at least where new arrivals are concerned. On the outgoings front, the situation of Portugal's Renato Sanches remains one to watch.

    Sales worth around 370 million euros have handed PSG a historic window for departures.

  • Arsenal and Dortmund reach agreement

    Borussia Dortmund have pulled off a notable attacking coup from Arsenal in the closing hours of the summer transfer window.

    Fabrizio Romano broke the news on his account on the social network "X": "Borussia Dortmund have reached a verbal agreement to sign Ethan Nwaneri from Arsenal. The deal is done!".

    The transfer expert added: "It has been agreed that Nwaneri will join on loan for a full season from Arsenal, after the player agreed to the move over the past few hours".

  • Will Icardi return to Italy?

    Lazio are weighing up a move for Argentine striker Mauro Icardi, according to "La Gazzetta dello Sport".

    The player's agent, Litterio Pino, said: "Lazio? There is talk about the matter."

    Now 33, Icardi has been at Galatasaray since 2022. Before his move to Turkey, he spent time with Paris Saint-Germain.

  • New loan move for Grealish

    Manchester City star Jack Grealish has agreed a loan move to Everton in the current summer transfer window, returning to English football after his early days at Aston Villa.

    Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano wrote on his account on the "X" network: "Jack Grealish will undergo a medical on Tuesday ahead of joining Everton. The deal is done."

    He added: "An agreement has been reached with Manchester City over Grealish's move on loan, after obtaining the player's approval regarding the move to Everton."