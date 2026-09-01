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Live: the final day of the transfer window: deadline-day deals keep coming

Transfers
Barcelona
Manchester City
Chelsea
Arsenal
Real Madrid
LaLiga
Premier League
Inter vs SSC Napoli
Inter
SSC Napoli
Serie A
Schalke 04 vs Bayern Munich
Schalke 04
Bayern Munich
Bundesliga
Paris Saint-Germain vs Monaco
Paris Saint-Germain
Monaco
Ligue 1
Spain
England
Italy
Germany
France

Follow the most important news of the final day of the summer transfer window in the major European leagues.

Football fans around the world are turning their attention to the final day of the 2026 summer transfer window. The deadline is approaching in a number of major European leagues, with clubs locked in a frantic race to conclude their last signings before the curtain falls.

We bring you round-the-clock updates on the latest news and movements in the transfer market across Europe and a number of leagues around the world. That means official deals, ongoing negotiations, anticipated transfers and the most notable developments the final hours may witness before the doors close.

Italy, France and Germany all close their windows at 9:00pm today, Tuesday, Mecca time.

Spain shuts up shop at 12:59am tomorrow, Wednesday, while the English deadline extends until 1:00am on the same day.

Away from the major European leagues, the American league's second transfer window ends tomorrow, Wednesday, and the Dutch market closes on the same day.

Turkey run on until next Friday. Mexico's window ends on 11 September this year, Portugal's on the 15th of the same month, and the Saudi Arabian deadline extends all the way until 12 October.

You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth in the "Kooora" forums

  • Manchester City announce Ndiaye deal

    Manchester City have completed the signing of Iliman Ndiaye from Everton, in a deal that could reach £65 million, according to Sky Sports sources.

    The 26-year-old has put pen to paper on a contract running until 2031. City will pay a fixed fee of £60 million, with a further £5 million due in add-ons.

    City moved to bolster their attacking options after allowing Savio and Omar Marmoush to leave for Tottenham earlier this month, decisions that thinned out Enzo Maresca's choices on the wing.

    Everton, meanwhile, are working to strike a deal to loan striker Joshua Zirkzee from Manchester United.

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  • Arsenal player bolsters Dortmund's ranks

    Borussia Dortmund have announced the signing of Arsenal player Ethan Nwaneri on a season-long loan.

    The German club turned to the transfer market after new arrival Giannis Konstantelias suffered a serious knee injury.

    Dortmund had chased Nwaneri during the last summer transfer window, only to finally land him this summer.

    Mikel Arteta and the Arsenal hierarchy want the youngster racking up regular minutes, and that pushed the club to sanction his temporary move to Germany.

  • Chelsea goalkeeper to Como

    Spanish goalkeeper Robert Sanchez has completed his move from Chelsea to Italian side Como on a season-long loan.

    Sanchez had slipped down the pecking order at Chelsea after the club signed Argentina's Emiliano Martinez from Aston Villa. That prompted him to seek a fresh challenge in Serie A.

    Elsewhere, midfielder Dario Essugo has joined Strasbourg on a season-long loan. Hull City had targeted him during the current window.

    Striker David Washington completes a permanent switch to Strasbourg, three years after arriving at Chelsea from Santos for 17.1 million pounds. He managed just three appearances.

    Wimbledon have also landed striker Dujuan Richards on a season-long loan.

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  • A new signing for Liverpool

    Liverpool wrapped up a new signing on Tuesday, hours before the summer transfer window slammed shut. The club confirmed in an official statement that they had struck a deal to sign goalkeeper Luca Broegemans from Belgian side Genk.

    The 18-year-old put pen to paper on a long-term contract at the AXA Training Centre.

    According to the BBC, the deal could rise to 30 million pounds with add-ons. Broegemans will spend this season on loan at Genk before making the switch to Anfield ahead of the 2027-2028 campaign.

    For more details click here

  • FBL-ENG-PR-GER-BUNDESLIGA-ARSENAL-DORTMUND-FRIENDLYAFP

    Martinelli in Riyadh

    Arsenal winger, Brazil's Gabriel Martinelli, has touched down in the Saudi capital Riyadh to join Al-Hilal during the current summer transfer window.

    Saudi newspaper "Asharq Al-Awsat" published a video clip of Martinelli after his arrival in Riyadh, before he climbed into a private car on his way to complete his deal with "the Boss" in the ongoing summer mercato.

    For more details click here

  • Newcastle star loaned to Juventus

    Newcastle United have announced the departure of their 24-year-old German striker Nick Woltemade to Italy's Juventus on loan until the end of the 2026-2027 season.

    Woltemade had joined Newcastle during the last summer transfer window in a major deal worth 75 million euros. His first season with the Magpies proved a mixed one, though, as he scored 11 goals and provided 6 assists in 53 matches.

    An official statement confirmed the German striker's move to Juventus, explaining: "A new player joins coach Luciano Spalletti's squad this season, as Nick Woltemade leaves Newcastle to join Juventus on loan until 30 June 2027."

  • Barcelona: no new signings

    Barcelona have shut the door on any late business, confirming they will not bring in a new face before the summer transfer window slams shut.

    Deco settled the matter himself. Speaking to the "Gigantes" network, the Catalan club's sporting director ruled out a signing in the closing hours, ending Barcelona's hopes of landing a new defender despite reports linking them with moves in that area.

    That leaves Gabriel Jesus as the club's final arrival of the window. He follows Anthony Gordon, Karim Adeyemi, Rodri and Dominik Livakovic through the door for the first team.

  • Harry Elliott moves to LaLiga

    Valencia have officially announced the signing of England's Harvey Elliott, arriving on loan from Liverpool to bolster the squad for next season.

    The 23-year-old is expected to add the quality Valencia need in midfield. The Spanish club wrapped up their agreement with Liverpool over the past few hours.

    Elliott will join on loan until the end of the 2026-2027 season. The contract does not include an option to sign him permanently.

  • Mostafa Mohamed returns to Turkey

    Konyaspor confirmed the signing of Egyptian striker Mostafa Mohamed on Tuesday, handing him a three-year contract after a major dispute forced his exit from Nantes.

    The Turkish club rolled out the welcome on X with a video of their new man. In it, the Egyptian pulls off his trademark bow-and-arrow celebration, a nod to the emblem of his former club Zamalek.

    Turkey is familiar territory for Mohamed. He wore the Galatasaray shirt back in 2021.

    For more details click here

  • A historic deal in the Premier League

    Manchester City have wrapped up the signing of Chelsea's Argentine midfielder Enzo Fernandez in one of the biggest deals of the summer transfer window, after the two clubs reached an agreement over the player's move to the Etihad Stadium.

    Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano says the deal is done. The fee tops £125 million after lengthy negotiations between the two clubs, with the player now set to undergo a medical before completing his move.

    That figure makes Enzo Fernandez the most expensive signing in Premier League history. He surpasses the previous record set by Sweden's Alexander Isak, who moved from Newcastle United to Liverpool for £125 million.

    For more details click here

  • Juventus sign Senegalese player

    Juventus have announced the signing of Senegal's Pape Matar Sarr, the Tottenham midfielder, on a one-year loan deal.

    Under the agreement, the Italian club are obliged to buy the player for 25.6 million pounds if a number of conditions relating to his performance during the loan spell are met.

  • Al-Bulaihi to Al-Shabab

    Al-Shabab have signed Saudi international defender Ali Al-Bulaihi, and the manner of the announcement raised eyebrows. Some read it as a deliberate dig at their neighbours and rivals, Al-Hilal.

    The club confirmed the one-season deal in a statement posted on their official account on "X".

    What caught the eye, though, wasn't the statement itself. It was the caption Al-Shabab attached to it: "Ali Al-Bulaihi at the giant of the capital", a phrase Al-Hilal's own fans use to describe their team.

    For more details click here

  • Wirtz arrives in Turin

    Juventus are set to welcome German striker Nick Woltemade to Turin, having identified the loan target to bolster their attack this season with his physical presence and character on the pitch.

    The forward has already touched down in Turin, where a medical awaits before he completes his move to Juventus, according to German journalist Florian Plettenberg.

  • Al Ittihad v Al Najma: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Al-Ittihad announce Diaby's departure

    Saudi club Al-Ittihad have announced the departure of their French star Moussa Diaby, who joins Germany's Bayer Leverkusen in the current summer transfer window.

    The club posted a video on their official "X" account showcasing Diaby's finest moments in their colours, under the title "He left a legacy and departed".

    Al-Ittihad confirmed they had agreed to sell the French winger to Bayer Leverkusen, thanking him for his time with the side.

    For more details click here

  • Finally: Barcelona announce their new striker

    Barcelona have announced the signing of Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus from Arsenal in the current summer transfer window.

    Barça said, in an official statement: "Arsenal and Barcelona have reached an agreement over the transfer of Gabriel Jesus to the Catalan side, with the Brazilian forward having signed a contract with Barcelona for three seasons."

    The statement added: "Gabriel Jesus was born in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on 3 April 1997, and began his footballing career in his birthplace with Anhanguera. He then moved to the youth ranks of Palmeiras of Sao Paulo, one of the country's biggest clubs. He played his first matches with the team in March 2015, and won the Copa do Brasil with them in 2015 and the league title in 2016, as well as being awarded the prize for best player in the Brazilian league in 2016."

  • Officially: Arsenal player heads to the Bundesliga

    Arsenal have confirmed the sale of Portuguese midfielder Fabio Vieira, 26, to Hamburg.

    Vieira arrived at the Emirates in 2022 and racked up 49 appearances for the Gunners. He now rejoins the club he spent last season on loan with, in a deal worth around 10 million euros.

  • Bayern Munich withdraws from the transfer market

    Bayern Munich will make no further signings for the rest of the transfer window, sporting director Christoph Freund has confirmed, though some players could still head for the exit in the coming days.

    Freund told the German media: "Nothing more will happen regarding new signings. As for departures, the transfer window will remain open after today in some countries, so something could happen."

    Sacha Boey is training away from the group as he waits on a possible move, the sporting director added. Hiroki Ito, meanwhile, will stay put after the club opted to keep him.

  • An Italian signing for Chelsea

    Chelsea have struck a deal to sign Italy international defender Honest Ahanor from Atalanta. The player will officially join the squad in 2027.

    The 18-year-old made 35 appearances for Atalanta last season, his first in Bergamo after moving from Genoa in July 2025.

    Those displays earned Ahanor a call-up to the senior Italy national team, and he won his first two caps last June.

    For more details click here

  • Senegal player from Paris to Aston Villa

    Aston Villa have officially announced the signing of young Senegalese forward Ibrahim Mbaye from Paris Saint-Germain in a deal worth 55 million euros. The 18-year-old now begins a new chapter in the Premier League.

    Talks had entered their final stages in recent days after the two clubs reached an agreement over the transfer. Mbaye then travelled to England to undergo a medical and sign his contract with Aston Villa.

    His move to Villa Park caps a short but eventful spell in Paris. Mbaye joined the PSG academy at the age of ten before earning promotion to the first team, making his professional debut in August 2024 at 16 years, 6 months and 23 days old. That made him the youngest player ever to start a match for the Parisian side.

  • Chelsea v Real Sociedad - Pre-Season FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    A preliminary agreement on the anticipated deal

    Manchester City have struck a preliminary agreement with Chelsea to sign Enzo Fernández. The deal is closing fast with the transfer window down to its final hours.

    British newspaper "The Sun" report that City officials finally opened direct negotiations with their Premier League rivals over the 25-year-old midfielder yesterday.

    A reunion now beckons with Enzo Maresca. The former Chelsea manager took over from Pep Guardiola in the Etihad dugout over the summer.

    For more details click here

  • Atlético Madrid move to sign Tagliafico

    Atlético Madrid are chasing Argentine left-back Nicolás Tagliafico of Olympique Lyon to bolster their squad this transfer window, according to Spanish newspaper "AS".

    Tagliafico has already given the deal the green light. The Madrid club, though, face competition from Juventus for his signature.

  • Richarlison's move to Everton falls through

    Richarlison will not be returning to Everton four years after his departure. According to Sky Sports, the Brazilian striker, linked with a move away, is set to stay at Tottenham.

    That was not the only blow for the Toffees. Sky Germany report that Jamie Leweling, Stuttgart's England international attacking midfielder, also turned down an offer from the Merseyside club, who tabled 43 million euros to land him.

    Roma likewise failed to strike a deal for the same player. Everton, though, could still get other moves over the line, including a possible swoop for Monaco striker Folarin Balogun.

  • Chelsea player closes in on Tottenham

    Chelsea star Mykhailo Mudryk is closing in on an official move to Tottenham Hotspur during the ongoing summer transfer window.

    Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano wrote on his account on the "X" network: "Mykhailo Mudryk to Tottenham. Everything has been agreed, including the personal terms of the contract."

    The Italian added: "Mudryk will join Tottenham on loan for a fee, and it is also understood that the agreement includes a clause allowing the player to be bought, but it is not obligatory."

  • Paris Saint-Germain shut the transfer window door

    The Parisian club spent the last 24 hours chasing one of the attacking players, but came up short.

    PSG's business in the transfer market is done, at least when it comes to new arrivals, according to RMC network. Departures are another matter, with the future of Portugal's Renato Sanches still one to watch.

    What a window it has been for Paris Saint-Germain on the sales front. The club banked around 370 million euros from outgoing players, a historic haul.

  • Arsenal and Dortmund reach agreement

    Borussia Dortmund have pulled off a notable attacking coup from Arsenal in the closing hours of the summer transfer window.

    Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano posted on his account on the "X" network: "Borussia Dortmund have reached a verbal agreement to sign Ethan Nwaneri from Arsenal. The deal is done!".

    Nwaneri will join on a full-season loan from Arsenal, Romano added, with the player having agreed to the move over the past few hours.

  • Will Icardi return to Italy?

    Lazio are weighing up a move for Argentine striker Mauro Icardi, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

    The player's agent, Litterio Pino, said: "Lazio? There is talk about it."

    Now 33, Icardi has been at Galatasaray since 2022, arriving in Turkey after a spell with Paris Saint-Germain.

  • A new loan move for Grealish

    Manchester City star Jack Grealish has agreed to join Everton on loan during the current summer transfer window, adding another chapter to a career that began at Aston Villa.

    Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano posted on his "X" account: "Jack Grealish will undergo a medical on Tuesday ahead of joining Everton. The deal has been settled."

    He added: "An agreement has been reached with Manchester City over Grealish's loan move, after obtaining the player's approval regarding the switch to Everton."