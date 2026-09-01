Football fans around the world are turning their attention to the final day of the 2026 summer transfer window. The deadline is approaching in a number of major European leagues, with clubs locked in a frantic race to conclude their last signings before the curtain falls.

We bring you round-the-clock updates on the latest news and movements in the transfer market across Europe and a number of leagues around the world. That means official deals, ongoing negotiations, anticipated transfers and the most notable developments the final hours may witness before the doors close.

Italy, France and Germany all close their windows at 9:00pm today, Tuesday, Mecca time.

Spain shuts up shop at 12:59am tomorrow, Wednesday, while the English deadline extends until 1:00am on the same day.

Away from the major European leagues, the American league's second transfer window ends tomorrow, Wednesday, and the Dutch market closes on the same day.

Turkey run on until next Friday. Mexico's window ends on 11 September this year, Portugal's on the 15th of the same month, and the Saudi Arabian deadline extends all the way until 12 October.

You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth in the "Kooora" forums