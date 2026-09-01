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Live: final day of the transfer window: Barcelona's decisive decision and Arsenal star to Al-Hilal

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Follow the most important news of the final day of the summer transfer market in the major European leagues

Football fans around the world are turning their attention to the final day of the 2026 summer transfer market. Deadlines are looming across a number of major European leagues, and clubs are locked in a frantic race to wrap up their last signings before the window slams shut.

Here we bring you round-the-clock coverage of the latest transfer news and movements across Europe and a number of leagues worldwide. That means official deals, ongoing negotiations, anticipated transfers and every notable twist the final hours may throw up before the doors close.

In Italy, France and Germany, the summer window shuts at 9:00 pm today, Tuesday, Mecca time.

Spain's window closes at 12:59 am tomorrow, Wednesday, while the English deadline runs until 1:00 am the same day.

Beyond the major European leagues, the American league's second window ends tomorrow, Wednesday, with the Netherlands also closing on the same day.

Turkey keep theirs open until Friday. Mexico's market ends on 11 September and Portugal's on the 15th, while Saudi Arabia's deadline stretches all the way to 12 October.

You can discuss the topics and news in more depth on the "Kooora" forums

  • FBL-ENG-PR-GER-BUNDESLIGA-ARSENAL-DORTMUND-FRIENDLYAFP

    Martinelli in Riyadh

    Arsenal's Brazilian winger Gabriel Martinelli has touched down in the Saudi capital Riyadh, edging closer to a move to Al-Hilal in the current summer transfer window.

    Saudi newspaper "Asharq Al-Awsat" published footage of Martinelli after landing in Riyadh, climbing into a private car to complete his switch to "the Boss" this summer.

    For more details click here

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  • Newcastle star loaned to Juventus

    Newcastle United have announced the departure of their 24-year-old German striker Nick Woltemade to Italy's Juventus on loan until the end of the 2026-2027 season.

    Woltemade had arrived at St James' Park last summer in a major deal worth 75 million euros. His first season with the Magpies proved inconsistent, though, yielding 11 goals and 6 assists in 53 matches.

    An official club statement confirmed the German striker's switch to Juventus: "A new player joins manager Luciano Spalletti's squad this season, as Nick Woltemade leaves Newcastle to join Juventus on loan until 30 June 2027."

  • Barcelona: no new signings

    Barcelona have shut the door on a late deal. There will be no new arrival before the summer window slams shut.

    Deco confirmed as much to the "Gigantes" network. The Catalan club's sporting director insisted there is no intention to sign a player in the final hours, killing off any hope of a new defender despite reports linking Barcelona with moves in that position.

    Gabriel Jesus stands as Barcelona's last signing of the window. He joins Anthony Gordon, Karim Adeyemi, Rodri and Dominik Livaković among the club's summer recruits for the first team.

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  • Harry Elliott moves to La Liga

    Valencia have confirmed the signing of England's Harvey Elliott, who joins on loan from Liverpool to bolster the squad for next season.

    The 23-year-old should bring some much-needed quality to Valencia's midfield after the Spanish club wrapped up their deal with Liverpool in the past few hours.

    Elliott will stay until the end of the 2026-2027 season. The loan carries no option to make the move permanent.

  • Mostafa Mohamed returns to Turkey

    Konyaspor completed the signing of Egyptian striker Mostafa Mohamed on a three-year deal on Tuesday, the forward arriving from Nantes after a major dispute with the French club.

    The Turkish club posted a welcome video on their X account, showing the Egyptian star performing his famous bow-and-arrow celebration, the emblem of his former club Zamalek.

    Mohamed knows the Turkish league well. He wore the Galatasaray shirt back in 2021.

    For more details click here

  • A historic deal in the Premier League

    Manchester City have sealed the signing of Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez in one of the summer's biggest deals, with both clubs agreeing terms for the Argentine's move to the Etihad Stadium.

    Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano broke the news that the deal was done, confirming a fee in excess of £125 million after lengthy negotiations. Fernandez now prepares to undergo a medical before completing his switch.

    That price tag makes him the most expensive signing in Premier League history. He surpasses the previous record, set when Sweden's Alexander Isak joined Liverpool from Newcastle United for £125 million.

    For more details click here

  • Juventus sign a Senegalese player

    Juventus have announced the signing of Tottenham midfielder Pape Matar Sarr on a one-season loan. The Senegal international makes the switch to Turin.

    Built into the deal is an obligation to buy worth 25.6 million pounds. That clause kicks in only if Sarr hits a set of performance-related conditions during his loan spell.

  • Al-Bulaihi to Al-Shabab

    Al-Shabab have signed Saudi international defender Ali Al-Bulaihi, and they did it in a way that some read as a dig at their neighbours and rivals Al-Hilal.

    The club confirmed the one-season deal in a statement posted on their official "X" account.

    What caught the eye wasn't the statement itself. It was the caption Al-Shabab attached to it: "Ali Al-Bulaihi at the capital's giant", the very nickname Al-Hilal fans use for their own team.

    For more details click here

  • Wirtz arrives in Turin

    Juventus are ready to welcome German striker Nick Woltemade to Turin, having identified him as the man to bolster their attack on loan this season. His physical strength and presence on the pitch made him the target.

    The German has already touched down in Turin, where he'll undergo a medical ahead of the move, according to German journalist Florian Plettenberg.

  • Al Ittihad v Al Najma: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Al-Ittihad announces Diaby's departure

    Al-Ittihad have confirmed the departure of French star Moussa Diaby, who joins Germany's Bayer Leverkusen in the current summer transfer window.

    The Saudi club posted a video on their official "X" account showcasing Diaby's best moments in their colours, titled "He left a legacy and departed".

    Al-Ittihad announced they had agreed to sell the French winger to Bayer Leverkusen, thanking him for his time with the team.

    For more details click here

  • Finally: Barcelona announce their new striker

    Barcelona have completed the signing of Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus from Arsenal in the current summer transfer window.

    Barcelona said, in an official statement: "Arsenal and Barcelona have reached an agreement regarding the transfer of Gabriel Jesus to the Catalan club, with the Brazilian striker signing a three-season contract with Barcelona."

    The statement added: "Gabriel Jesus was born in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on 3 April 1997, and began his football career in his hometown with the club Anhanguera. He then moved to the youth ranks of Palmeiras Sao Paulo, one of the country's biggest clubs. He played his first matches with the team in March 2015, winning the Copa do Brasil with them in 2015 and the league title in 2016, as well as being named the best player in the Brazilian league in 2016."

  • Officially: Arsenal player heads to the Bundesliga

    Arsenal have confirmed the sale of 26-year-old Portuguese midfielder Fabio Vieira to Hamburg.

    Vieira arrived at the Emirates in 2022 and racked up 49 appearances in a Gunners shirt. He now rejoins the club he spent last season with on loan, in a deal worth around 10 million euros.

  • Bayern Munich withdraw from the transfer market

    Bayern Munich will not do any more business before the transfer window closes, sporting director Christoph Freund has confirmed, though the door remains open for players to leave in the coming days.

    Freund told the German media: "Nothing else will happen regarding new signings. As for those leaving, the transfer window will remain open after today in some countries, so something may happen."

    Sacha Boey is training separately as he waits on a possible move away, the sporting director added. Hiroki Ito, meanwhile, will stay put after the club opted to keep him in their ranks.

  • Italian signing for Chelsea

    Chelsea have agreed a deal to sign Italy international defender Honest Ahanor from Atalanta, with the player set to officially join up with the squad in 2027.

    Just 18, Ahanor made 35 appearances for Atalanta last season, his first campaign in Bergamo after arriving from Genoa in July 2025.

    His impressive form for the club earned him a chance with the senior Italy national side. He won his first two caps at international level last June.

    For more details click here

  • Senegal player from Paris to Aston Villa

    Aston Villa have officially announced the signing of young Senegalese forward Ibrahim Mbaye from Paris Saint-Germain in a deal worth 55 million euros. The 18-year-old now begins a new chapter in the Premier League.

    Talks had entered their final stages over the past few days, with the two clubs reaching an agreement over the move. Mbaye then travelled to England to undergo a medical and put pen to paper.

    He arrives at Villa Park after a short but eventful spell in Paris. He joined the PSG academy at the age of ten before breaking into the first team, making his professional debut in August 2024 aged 16 years, 6 months and 23 days. That made him the youngest player ever to start a match for the French giants.

  • Chelsea v Real Sociedad - Pre-Season FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    Preliminary agreement on the anticipated deal

    Manchester City have reached an initial agreement with Chelsea to sign Enzo Fernández, with the deal edging towards completion in the final hours before the window shuts.

    Britain's "The Sun" reports that City officials finally opened direct talks with their Premier League rivals over the 25-year-old midfielder yesterday, Monday.

    Fernández is set to reunite with Enzo Maresca, who left Chelsea to succeed Pep Guardiola in the Etihad dugout over the summer.

    For more details click here

  • Atlético Madrid move to sign Tagliafico

    Atlético Madrid are pushing to sign Argentine left-back Nicolás Tagliafico from Olympique Lyon this window, according to Spanish newspaper "AS".

    Tagliafico has already given the green light to the move. Juventus, though, are rivalling the Madrid club for his signature.

  • Richarlison's move to Everton falls through

    Richarlison will not return to Everton four years after leaving the club. According to Sky Sports, the Brazilian striker, linked with a move away from Tottenham, is now expected to stay in north London.

    That was not the only blow dealt to the Toffees. Sky Germany report that Jamie Leweling, Stuttgart's England international attacking midfielder, also rejected an offer from the Merseyside club, who had tabled 43 million euros to sign him.

    Roma failed to strike a deal for the same player, too. Everton, though, could still get other moves over the line, among them a possible swoop for Monaco striker Folarin Balogun.

  • Chelsea player closes in on Tottenham

    Chelsea star Mykhailo Mudryk has edged closer to a switch to Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

    Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano wrote on his account on the "X" network: "Mykhailo Mudryk will move to Tottenham. Everything has been agreed, including the personal terms of the contract."

    He added: "Mudryk will join Tottenham on loan for a fee, and it is also understood that the agreement includes a clause allowing the player to be bought, but it is not obligatory."

  • Paris Saint-Germain closes the transfer window

    The Paris club spent the past 24 hours chasing one of the attacking players, but came up short.

    According to RMC, Paris Saint-Germain's transfer market activity has ended, at least as far as new deals are concerned. Departures are another matter, and the situation of Portugal's Renato Sanches remains one to watch.

    PSG have pulled off a historic window when it comes to outgoings. Their sales have brought in around 370 million euros.

  • Arsenal and Dortmund reach an agreement

    Borussia Dortmund have pulled off an eye-catching attacking coup from Arsenal in the closing hours of the summer window.

    Fabrizio Romano, the transfer guru, posted on his account on the "X" network: "Borussia Dortmund have reached a verbal agreement to sign Ethan Nwaneri from Arsenal. The deal is done!".

    He continued: "It has been agreed that Nwaneri will join on a season-long loan from Arsenal, after the player approved this move over the past hours".

  • Will Icardi return to Italy?

    Lazio are weighing up a move for Argentine striker Mauro Icardi, according to "La Gazzetta dello Sport".

    The player's agent, Litterio Pino, said: "Lazio? There is talk about the matter."

    Icardi, 33, has been at Galatasaray since 2022. Before his move to Turkey, the Argentine spent time with Paris Saint-Germain.

  • Grealish loan on the horizon

    Manchester City star Jack Grealish has agreed to join Everton on loan during the current summer transfer window, following a previous spell at Aston Villa.

    Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano wrote on his account on the "X" network: "Jack Grealish will undergo a medical on Tuesday, ahead of joining Everton. The deal is done."

    Romano added: "An agreement has been reached with Manchester City over Grealish's move on loan, after obtaining the player's approval on the move to Everton."