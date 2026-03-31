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'Very aggressive and pretty technical' - Lionesses boss Sarina Wiegman explains why she's handed 17-year-old Erica Parkinson a first senior England call-up for games with Spain & Iceland
Parkinson handed first senior England call-up aged 17
There was a lot to unpick from Wiegman's latest England squad. Leah Williamson was included, despite not featuring in any of Arsenal's last three games due to a hamstring issue, while Beth Mead also returned after missing the last camp with a shin problem. There was no such positive injury luck for Ella Toone, Aggie Beever-Jones or Grace Clinton, however, as all three missed out due to ongoing issues.
That, though, paved the way for a new face to make the cut, as Wiegman named Parkinson to her squad for the first time. Despite being just 17 years old, the young attacking midfielder has been playing regular senior football in Portugal's top-flight for three seasons, with Valadares Gaia, and she has also been with England's Under-23s in the most recent international breaks. Now, she gets to make another big step up into the Lionesses' senior team.
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Explained: Why Wiegman has called up teenage talent Parkinson
Speaking to reporters in a press conference on Tuesday, Wiegman was asked what prompted her to give Parkinson the surprise invite. "We called her up because we are a little bit low in depth midfield with the injuries to Ella Toone and Grace Clinton, so of course, then we're going to look at who's next," the England boss explained. "Erica has gone through the pathway. She plays in Portugal. She has done well with the U23s. She's a very dynamic attacking midfielder who wants to go forward and is also very aggressive and pretty technical. Of course, it's a big step from the U23s and the Portuguese competition to go into our senior level, but she gets the opportunity to show where she stands at our level.
"I think she's ready to come in. I think for every young player who comes into our environment for the first time, of course, there's some anxiety. As we know, it's a team that has played on such a high level so, for every player, it's really a step up. We're not going to force anything. She's going to come in and she's going to show [what she can do] and I hope she's going to enjoy it. I don't expect her to get into the starting line-up straight away. That's not what we expect. It's a learning thing for her. But I do hope that she can adapt quickly to the level that's needed in our senior environment.
"She was surprised. She was speechless, she said, but she was very happy and surprised and excited, of course."
Eligible for four nations: Why did Parkinson choose England?
Parkinson has a fascinating story. Born in Singapore to an English father and a Japanese mother, she is also eligible to represent Portugal, where she has been based since she was 10 years old. She speaks four languages and has more than 70 senior appearances to her name already, having debuted for Valadares Gaia as a 15-year-old. Since then, Parkinson has gone from strength to strength, and was named Liga BPI's best young player last season. She's on track to surpass her goals contributions for that campaign this term, too, with four goals and two assists in 14 league appearances so far.
As for why Parkinson has chosen to represent England, rather than any of the other three nations she qualifies for, the teenager explained last year that it was "the first country that invited me into the national training centre". "They sent a scout out to Portugal to see my games. I was playing with boys at that point. They saw some clips of me online and realised I was half-English," she said. "Once I got here, I just really liked the culture. Everyone is kind but also ambitious. I enjoyed the way England conducted themselves in the training sessions and the style of play in games."
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When could Parkinson make her Lionesses debut?
Admittedly, it's unlikely that Parkinson makes her senior international debut in the Lionesses' next game. Wiegman's side will welcome Spain, the reigning world champions, to Wembley on April 14, looking to stay ahead of La Roja in their World Cup qualifying group. Only the team that finishes top of the table will secure an automatic berth for the tournament in Brazil next year, with the others to have to navigate the play-off route.
However, with a game against Iceland, who England comfortably beat in their first meeting earlier this month, to follow a few days later, there could be an opportunity for the teenager if she impresses. The Lionesses will close out this stage of qualifying in June, with a trip to Spain and the home game against Ukraine. Parkinson will hope she can be involved in that camp, too.