Lionesses boosted by returns of Leah Williamson, Lauren James & Hannah Hampton but injuries rule key duo out of England's first 2027 World Cup qualifiers

But it's not all good news for England. Toone is unavailable due to a hip issue that is likely to keep her out until late March, while Mead recently suffered a hairline fracture in her shin. Their absences deplete the attacking department ahead of a pair of fixtures that are likely to require a lot from the forward line. The Lionesses take on Ukraine and Iceland in the first week of March, with both opponents likely to sit back and put the impetus on the European champions to break them down.

At the back, meanwhile, left-back Niamh Charles is currently sidelined so cannot be involved, which is a further concern when coupled with Taylor Hinds' recent injury. The Arsenal defender is included in this England squad but has not played since late January. She has one more chance to get on the pitch for her club before this international break, against Bristol City in the FA Cup this weekend. It's no surprise that Wiegman has looked further afield for full-back options, then, choosing to hand a first Lionesses call-up to Poppy Pattinson as a result. The London City Lionesses defender has represented England at youth level all the way up to the Under-23s and could now get a chance on the senior stage. She is chosen ahead of Anouk Denton, who was involved in both England camps after Euro 2025.

Missy Bo Kearns is out injured and her absence depletes the midfield options, but Aston Villa team-mate Lucia Kendall made her return to action at the weekend so is able to be included.