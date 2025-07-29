Lionesses Euro 2025 ratings - every England player ranked: From clutch queen Chloe Kelly to up-and-down Lauren James

Sarina Wiegman's side rode their luck throughout the knockout stages, but ultimately emerged as European champions again, beating Spain in the final

It was never in doubt, right?... On Sunday, England completed one of the most extraordinary and dramatic routes to a major tournament title that the sport has ever seen, beating Spain on penalties in the 2025 European Championship final to successfully defend their status as continental champions.

No team had ever won two penalty shootouts in a single edition of the Women's Euros before, and no team had ever gone to three lots of extra-time either, but the Lionesses ticked both of those boxes in a rollercoaster ride that broke the hearts of Sweden, Italy and Spain along the way.

As the latest success in the Sarina Wiegman era starts to really sink in for England fans, GOAL rates and ranks every Lionesses player for their contributions in Switzerland...