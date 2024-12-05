Lionesses legends Alex Scott and Steph Houghton among four inductees to WSL Hall of Fame as ex-England defender Gilly Flaherty and trailblazing referee Rebecca Welch also recognised
Lionesses legends Alex Scott and Steph Houghton are among four new inductees into the Women's Super League Hall of Fame.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- WSL announces four new Hall of Fame inductees
- Former Lionesses Scott, Houghton & Flaherty added
- Trailblazing referee Welch also recognised