Lioness Chloe Kelly ties the knot! Manchester City star marries long-time boyfriend in low-key ceremony

Getty and Instagram (@chloekelly)Chris BurtonLioness Chloe Kelly ties the knot! Manchester City star marries long-time boyfriend in low-key ceremonyChloe KellyEnglandShowbizManchester City WomenWSLManchester City and England star Chloe Kelly has reportedly tied the knot with long-time partner Scott Moore during a low-key wedding ceremony.Ceremony took place at Cheshire country estateFriends and family invited along to enjoy big dayCountdown on to WSL season after Euro qualifiers