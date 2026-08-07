Is Lionel Scaloni stepping down? Argentina FA president reveals 'Plan A, B, and C' for manager's future after World Cup heartbreak

Tapia has shut down any talk of searching for a new manager, despite the growing speculation surrounding Scaloni’s future. Following the conclusion of the 2026 World Cup, where Argentina fell to spain in the final, the AFA president is adamant that the architect of Albiceleste's 2022 triumphs is the only man for the job.

Tapia said in an interview with TyC Sport: "Without a doubt, I want him to stay, we all want him to stay. We have spoken, and he has even expressed it himself as well, that the conversations were very advanced. I am a grateful guy, and that’s why I think we have to let him meditate, make the right decision, and we have to respect it.

"I can’t keep the Scaloni chained up if he feels he doesn’t have the desire or doesn’t have a better projection. I want him to be well, and we should all want the same, even if it hurts us."

The federation chief emphasised that there is no contingency plan in place, even with Scaloni’s current contract set to expire in December 2026. When asked about potential replacements or a backup strategy, Tapia said: "No, my Plan A, B, and C is Scaloni."



