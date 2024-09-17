Lionel Messi Angel Di Maria World Cup trophyGetty
Soham Mukherjee

Lionel Scaloni admits Lionel Messi & Angel Di María are 'irreplaceable' as Argentina boss hints at ushering in 'different' style of play after ex-Real Madrid star's retirement

L. MessiA. Di MariaArgentinaWorld Cup Qualification CONMEBOLL. Scaloni

Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni has admitted Lionel Messi and Angel Di María are "irreplaceable" while hinting at ushering in a "different" style.

  • Di Maria won second Copa America in the summer
  • Retired from international football on a triumphant note
  • Scaloni will be forced to try a different style
