The Lionel Messi of women's football? Aitana Bonmati gives verdict on comparisons to Argentine icon despite Barcelona star's third consecutive Ballon d'Or success

Bonmati heads into the Nations League final as the heartbeat of both Barcelona and Spain, once again carrying her side into another major showdown. The reigning world champions face Germany over two legs, beginning in Stuttgart on Friday before returning to the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, where more than 70,000 fans are expected. The 27-year-old’s consistency has been extraordinary. From Euro 2016 to the 2023 World Cup, from multiple Champions League finals to a perfect season last year, Bonmati has risen to every occasion. Her performance against Germany in the Euro semi-final remains one of the defining moments of Spain’s modern era.

Despite her meteoric rise, the Barca midfielder remains grounded. Asked how she feels returning to yet another decisive stage with Spain, she emphasised how the team cannot afford to take anything for granted. "It seems normal, but we're in another final. It can't be taken for granted. I'm so grateful for what's happening to me and what we're all experiencing. We've reached the finals in every championship we've played in. The road isn't easy, and we have to appreciate it. You win or you lose, but that's not all there is to it, because getting here is incredibly difficult."

Bonmati was also asked about Spain’s mindset heading into the first leg against Germany, and she made their intentions clear and said: "It's clear: since we're here, we have to go all out and win. We want this Nations League title. It's true that it's an unusual final, because it's played over two legs. That's why the idea is to approach each leg as if it were a single match. If you try to play it safe, it could backfire."