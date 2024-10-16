Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo beams with pride after seeing 'greatest of all time' husband score stunning hat-trick vs Bolivia as she also shares wild reaction from their children
Antonela Roccuzzo beamed with pride after seeing her husband Lionel Messi score a hat-trick against Bolivia for Argentina.
- Antonela hails Messi as 'greatest of all time'
- Scored hat-trick in Argentina's win over Bolivia
- Also registered two assists in 6-0 romp