Lionel Messi shirt swap leaves rival in tears after first game in 2026! Alianza Lima striker Alan Cantero gets emotional after landing Inter Miami superstar’s No.10 jersey

Messi is always happy to hand over his jersey, with those lucky enough to win that lottery considering his jersey to be a “trophy” of sorts. Santiago Sosa, who lined up against the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner for Atlanta United in September 2023, told ESPN of trading shirts with a GOAT: “[Players] usually wear two jerseys during a game, one in the first half and another in the second. So I gave him mine, and he sent me one he had used [in the first half]. Having faced him is a great memory that's always going to stay with me. Having the shirt is something nice not just for me -- but for my family as well. It's a trophy, in a way.”

He went on to say of Messi’s shirt: “When I grabbed it, it smelled like perfume!”

In February 2025, following a CONCACAF Champions Cup clash between Inter Miami and Sporting KC, it was revealed that Mexican match referee Marco Antonio Ortiz Nara had asked for Messi’s jersey.

The Argentine legend registered his first competitive goal of 2025 in that contest - which was played out in freezing weather conditions, and Nara was presented with his gift in the dressing room afterwards, so as to avoid any controversy on the field.