GOAL takes a look at MLS's best XI with the 2025 season looming

The 2025 MLS season begins Saturday afternoon when Lionel Messi's Inter Miami takes on New York City FC in an Eastern Conference clash. The match arrives less than three months after the LA Galaxy claimed the 2024 MLS Cup, defeating the New York Red Bulls for their first title in 10 years. The Herons and Messi themselves set the MLS regular season points record en route to claiming the Supporters' Shield, while the Argentine himself was named MLS MVP, too.

The 2025 season is shaping up to be potentially the league's most exciting campaign, especially with the addition of its 30th team in San Diego FC.

With the MLS kicking off its 30th season, who really are the best players in MLS? Ahead of the 2025 season, GOAL presents the MLS Best XI, crafted from strict criteria to ensure the top players from each position would be considered in a 4-3-3 formation with two central midfielders and one attacking midfielder.