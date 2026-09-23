'You don’t talk without Messi!' - Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham mocks Cristian Romero in heated derby spat as World Cup feud reignites

Spanish broadcaster Movistar, through their programme El Dia Despues, captured the explosive dialogue between the two stars. The confrontation began when Romero complained to Real Madrid's Huijsen about the refereeing, stating: "It’s impossible against you. They call everything [fouls]." Bellingham immediately intervened, replying, "Cuti, you know," which prompted Romero to snap back: "Stop crying. Shut your mouth."

The exchange quickly escalated. Bellingham fired back with: "F*** you. You’re a coward, you’re a coward." Romero refused to back down, referencing England's painful World Cup exit by mocking Bellingham's post-match tears. "Cry, keep crying," the Argentine taunted, before adding, "You cried over there [at the World Cup]."

Refusing to let the former Tottenham defender have the final word, Bellingham took a brutal swipe at Romero's international success. "You talk a lot when you are with [Lionel] Messi but nothing here," the England international declared. "You talk a lot with Messi." Romero then concluded the spat by labelling the Madrid midfielder a "cry baby."



